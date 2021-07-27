KTM Announces Support For 40th Annual Loretta Lynn’s

MURRIETA, California—KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce its support of KTM racers at the 40th Annual AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship held at Loretta Lynn Ranch. In addition to offering over $85,000 in KTM Contingency, KTM will have its Amateur Motocross Trackside Support Crew on-site to provide assistance to all KTM riders throughout the week-long event.

The KTM Trackside Support Crew, located in Sponsor Village, will have parts available for purchase for race day needs, as well as free technical support for race issues. The service will open daily in conjunction with the race schedule, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and running until the final moto of each day.

Additionally, KTM is offering a special gift to each racer who qualified on a KTM for the prestigious National Championship. Qualified participants may stop by the KTM Trackside Support truck to redeem their gift throughout the week.

The 2021 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship begins with practice on Monday, August 2 and concludes on Saturday, August 7 at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. For more information on KTM Contingency, please visit www.ktmcash.com and for more information on KTM North America, visit www.ktm.com/en-us.