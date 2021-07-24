We’re in Washougal, Washington today for the seventh round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The Pacific Northwest is a welcomed site for the Pro Motocross paddock after Washougal was one of the late cancellations last year as it was initially supposed to be the second round in 2020 but was eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But we’re back this year and the tree covered hillsides still looks just as majestic and ready to host the thunderous roar of riders hauling up horsepower hill again.
This championship is also officially headed into its second half as six rounds have gone, and six rounds still remain. Dylan Ferrandis saw his championship lead stretch to its farthest point thus far after last week’s Spring Creek National when a third overall on the day for the Frenchman was enough to stretch another 13 points out over Ken Roczen. Roczen’s massive first turn crash in the first moto a week ago almost appeared like it may be season ending, but the German rebounded to start out front in the second moto and eventually take home a massive moto victory.
Justin Barcia became the third different winner in six rounds with 1-2 scores and he leapfrogged Eli Tomac for third in the championship as well. As for Tomac, Washougal has treated him fairly well over the years and today could be the day that he puts both motos together to get his name on the board of overall winners in 2021 as well. We’re also back to the normal schedule this week where the 450 class goes second today after they went first last week to accommodate for being live on NBC for the second 450 class moto.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|262
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|230
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|207
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|205
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|193
In the 250 class, last week provided the first change in the points lead since the opening round when Justin Cooper’s third overall finally chipped away at Jett Lawrence’s championship lead enough to move to the top spot. Lawrence still went 4-6 on the day, but the downward trend for the Australian has been noticeable of late as he eyes turning it around today.
Jeremy Martin was the big hometown winner last week to make it six different winners in six rounds to start the year and it’s not completely impossible to say this trend might continue today. With riders like Jo Shimoda, Colt Nichols, and Michael Mosiman all finding their way towards the front but not quite cracking through yet, maybe today is the day.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|243
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|237
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|210
|4
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|175
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|163
Qualifying is about to begin, and we’ll be bringing you coverage throughout the day. So be sure to keep checking back in as we drop the gates on round seven.
- Motocross
FIRST QUALIFYING SESSIONS
The sounds of 250Fs echoed off the trees as qualifying began at Washougal. It was back to normal with the 250B group being the first to head out on track and the track was certainly moist early on. Christopher Prebula topped the sheets in the first qualifying session of the day as he was in the 2:24s early on.
As the 250A group headed out, times quickly began dropping among the top riders. Jeremy Martin picked up right where he left off from last week’s win as he was quick early and landed himself atop 250 class qualifying with one session in the books. The top three from the first session mimicked the podium from last week with Michael Mosiman and Justin Cooper rounding out the top three.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Christopher Prebula
|12:33.427
|2:24.128
|Petersburg, MI
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|
Kyle Greeson
|12:40.685
|2:26.088
|Knightsen, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|James Harrington
|10:37.044
|2:28.499
|Plymouth, MA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jorge Rubalcava
|10:58.897
|2:28.649
|El Paso, TX
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Brian Marty
|10:32.709
|2:28.971
|Olympia, WA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Jeremy Martin
|10:42.760
|2:14.931
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|11:08.286
|2:14.978
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|11:39.085
|2:15.387
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|10:44.330
|2:15.676
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Austin Forkner
|12:50.133
|2:15.833
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
The 450A group was next to hit the track and it provided some fresh faces near the top. Red Bull KTM teammates Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin have not had great seasons by their standard, but perhaps things are turning around today as they were 1-2 in Q1. Ken Roczen was third fastest with Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton inside of the top five.
Times were separated by just a tenth of a second between the top three early on and the track has the potentially to get slicker and maybe even slow down in the second sessions. Monroe, Washington’s Colin Jurin topped the 450B session as the local shredders are starting to show their speed around the Washougal track.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|12:42.494
|2:12.771
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|
Cooper Webb
|13:16.777
|2:12.843
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|13:18.619
|2:12.853
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Eli Tomac
|11:09.511
|2:13.408
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Chase Sexton
|12:39.542
|2:13.639
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Collin Jurin
|10:10.996
|2:23.507
|Kirkland, WA
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Morgan Burger
|10:56.739
|2:24.390
|Nampa, ID
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Layton Smail
|11:15.772
|2:24.459
|KTM 350 SX-F
|4
|Chance Blackburn
|11:10.552
|2:24.669
|Spokane, WA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Colby Copp
|12:41.492
|2:24.705
|Los Banos, CA
|GasGas MC 450F
SECOND QUALIFYING SESSIONS
The track was certainly starting to dry up during the second set of qualifying sessions for both classes. In the shaded sections under the trees, there’s still a lot of moisture in the dirt, but the heat that is expected throughout the day is certainly starting to bake the track a bit.
The 250 class saw another lap time battle between teammates Jeremy Martin and Justin Cooper. Cooper has been fastest in qualifying many times this year and once again found his way to the top of the board late in the session. Cooper holds the points lead, but last week’s third place overall left Cooper frustrated feeling like he could have won at Millville and didn’t ride to his standards. Now he gets to roll those red plates to the line first in an attempt to rip his sixth and potentially seventh holeshot on the year later today.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|16:43.748
|2:13.601
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|
Jeremy Martin
|16:57.024
|2:13.854
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Austin Forkner
|15:35.585
|2:13.928
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|15:03.514
|2:14.011
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Colt Nichols
|15:23.966
|2:15.089
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
Like his teammate Justin Cooper, Dylan Ferrandis not only occupies the points lead but also put down the fastest lap in the second 450 class session. The time was a couple seconds faster than what we saw out of the first session and Ferrandis looks to get back on top today following his four wins in the first six rounds of the year.
So Ferrandis qualifies P1 here at Washougal and did so by a nose over Marvin Musquin who continues to look strong here today. Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia, and Christian Craig were all within the same second of Ferrandis and the top four just had a half second between them. It’s shaping up to be a good day at the races as we drop the gates here in the Pacific Northwest in just about an hour and a half.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|15:30.852
|2:11.452
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|15:33.637
|2:11.469
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|17:27.095
|2:11.825
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Chase Sexton
|15:43.278
|2:11.949
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Justin Barcia
|15:59.116
|2:12.333
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F