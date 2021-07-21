Voting For The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Opening Soon

Voting for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will open soon. Eligible voters include AMA Charter Life Members. If you are an AMA Charter Life Member (you have been an AMA member for 25 consecutive years), you must have up-to-date contact information on file with the AMA for access to the electronic ballot. Update your email with the AMA today by emailing membership@ama-cycle.org with “Contact Information Update” in the subject line. Then, once you receive the invitation to vote, VOTE!