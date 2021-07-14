Southwick was a great day of racing. The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship didn’t have The Wick 338 on the schedule last year due to COVID-19 reasons, but the race returned this year. And boy, was it ever back! I love having this race on the calendar, it’s historic and the vibes there are as real as anything out there.

I get a lot of people that have asked me over the years to shadow me at the races as I go around from truck to truck, they want to be able to hear some of the conversations I have and see the things I do in the course of a day. Of course, that’s a ridiculous idea, I just can’t bring in some random guy named Gary into the factory Honda truck to listen to secrets, but what I CAN do is try to give you guys a taste here in my column of what my day looks like.

Lucky for you, I made copious notes of my day at The ‘Wick so you guys can see what exactly happens behind the scenes.

If you want to read about the race, this is not the column to do it. We’ll be back to the regular format next week, K? Thanks.

At 5:30 a.m. and the alarm goes off and that means it’s race day. It’s 2:30 a.m. on the West Coast ICYWW. The struggle is real. This being the Northeast, that means I’m going to have a real issue finding Starbucks in the morning for my coffee. I won’t have a problem finding any number of 854 Dunkin Donuts though.

I set my GPS to take me out of the way through some town named Granby which I remember has a Starbucks. Can’t wait to get some of that delicious non-fat, caramel, no foam Latte into my system. My GPS doesn’t take me through Granby though, I screwed up somewhere and there will be NO Starbucks for me this morning. Oh boy, this is a problem.