The [free agent for 2022] contract stuff going on, does that affect you day to day when you have to race? Or are you able to put that aside? Can you give us any idea of what’s going on with that?

I don’t really let it affect me. The way I think of it is people want me for what I have been doing. So, if I bring it to race day and I let it affect that stuff, it’s not going to be good. It’s in the back of my mind, for sure, but as far as letting it affect what I do day to day, it doesn’t. I just let it play out how it’s going to play out. I’m not really sure. I wish I could say more on it. It’s a waiting game and I’m just in the middle. I haven’t heard too much. Just been trying to mind my own and not really pay attention to it too much. Just put the work in when I need to.

In the second moto at High Point two weeks ago you got the holeshot and I think you had said you thought it was go time and you were going to be able to run up front and then kind of fell back a little bit. So, how satisfying today was it to turn two good starts into basically running up front all day long?

It was great. I was real disappointed at High Point. I don’t really know what went on. Maybe I wasn’t really right in the head, but I definitely put it together today and kept it up front. I wish I wouldn’t have let them guys pass me, but it plays out how it plays out. At least I’m ripping up front with these guys and getting the speed back. I think it’s only a matter of time before I can get a holeshot and lead a whole moto. So, I’m waiting on that. I’m going to put myself to work this week and hopefully we can do it at Southwick. I’m stoked on it.

Before the broadcast today, you sort of alluded to your settings were a little bit off from the previous weeks and there were sort of a few changes made. What were the changes made to the motorcycle? Whatever it did, it looked like it worked.

Just a few suspension changes. Nothing huge. I always say we’re just a couple clicks away from greatness! I think I tried to find something at High Point that wasn’t really there and it just didn’t really work out. So, I told myself this weekend I was not changing the bike. I’m going to ride it how it was. I think we only changed maybe one or two clickers and it worked out. The bike was working awesome all day. The team has really, really done a number with this bike. It’s unreal.