RedBud National Highlights

After another day of hard racing in the 450 class, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis emerged with another overall win, this time via 1-2 scores. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac took second overall with 4-1 finishes and third went to Ferrandis' teammate Aaron Plessinger.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire went 2-2 to capture the 250 overall despite three crashes on the day, with Justin Cooper (Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha) and Jett Lawrence (Honda HRC) splitting the moto wins and also finishing on the podium.