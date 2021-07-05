You’ve had some serious speed. Lady Luck hasn’t quite been on your side this season. Now that you’ve got an overall, what’s your outlook going forward for the rest of the season? How are you feeling?

It’s the same every weekend we show up. You guys can tell, I want to win so bad that sometimes it bites me. I just show up and if we’re in this thing at the end, great, but really just try to minimize the little mistakes and give it our all, from here on out. I know these next couple are tracks that I like and enjoy, which of course everybody knows RedBud is one of my favorites, also. I feel like we can get something going here. Just give it my best every weekend.

Can you talk a little bit about your journey from supercross to where you are now at the top of the box and the trouble and all the challenges you’ve had and the victory you had today?

I think that’s what makes it a little bit more special. Round three of supercross, knocked out for the whole year. I had a pretty serious surgery. I don't think a lot of people knew how bad my wrist actually was. I didn’t even know. So, we just rehabbed that as best we could. I had maybe a couple weeks on the bike leading into round one in a contract year, so it was a lot of pressure on myself to go out and to perform and have the speed, which I felt like we had for right away, and to not have the results, it sucked. I was pretty down. Then showed up at High Point, same thing. Tried to get back in this thing. Then to just have that happen… I don't think I’ve ever snapped a chain since I’ve been riding. Just to have that happen while I’m leading an outdoor national was a bummer. It was a tough thing for myself and the whole team. Then just showed up this weekend. Tuesday, like I said, I was not feeling the greatest. Then it kind of got worse from there. I knew it was going to be a tough day today, which it all leads up and kind of shows why today was pretty special.

How is your wrist now?

It’s here and there. To be honest, I had a crash in that first practice where it was like I was on a roll lap, and caught a soft spot and went over the bars. When I did that, my bad wrist, my thumb kind of ripped back. So it kind of irritated it today. But other than that, it’s been pretty solid. We did a lot of work with it. It’s in a good spot.