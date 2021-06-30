Main Image by Mack Faint

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the ninth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Snowshoe GNCC from Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Jordan Ashburn grabbed the early lead, but it would be Ben Kelley coming home with the win (his second win of the season). Steward Baylor, who crashed in the first turn, would manage to finish second on the day and Ashburn finished third. In the XC2 class, Johnny Girroir picked up his sixth XC2 win of the season as Ben Nelko grabbed his first career podium finish in second place and Ryder Lafferty finished third.

Through nine rounds, Kelley (212 points) continues to lead the points as he has a nine-point advantage over Baylor (203 points). The series will go on summer break and will be back in action next at the Snowshoe GNCC on September 11 and 12 at Summit Bechtel Reserve in Beckley, West Virginia.

2021 Snowshoe GNCC Results