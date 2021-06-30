Results Archive
Watch: Kelley Returns to Top Step of Podium in Snowshoe - Highlights

June 30, 2021 2:00pm | by:

Main Image by Mack Faint

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the ninth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Snowshoe GNCC from Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Jordan Ashburn grabbed the early lead, but it would be Ben Kelley coming home with the win (his second win of the season). Steward Baylor, who crashed in the first turn, would manage to finish second on the day and Ashburn finished third. In the XC2 class, Johnny Girroir picked up his sixth XC2 win of the season as Ben Nelko grabbed his first career podium finish in second place and Ryder Lafferty finished third.

Through nine rounds, Kelley (212 points) continues to lead the points as he has a nine-point advantage over Baylor (203 points). The series will go on summer break and will be back in action next at the Snowshoe GNCC on September 11 and 12 at Summit Bechtel Reserve in Beckley, West Virginia.

2021 Snowshoe GNCC Results

GNCC

Snowshoe - Overall Race

June 26, 2021
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ben Kelley 02:58:32.379 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2Steward Baylor 02:59:03.210 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
3Jordan Ashburn 03:02:04.078 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
4Josh Toth 03:04:49.578 Winstead, CT United States KTM
5Grant Baylor 03:06:19.370 Belton, SC United States GasGas
Full Results
GNCC

Snowshoe - XC2 Pro Race

June 26, 2021
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir 03:14:51.399 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
2Benjamin Nelko 03:16:14.278 Aliquippa, PA United States Husqvarna
3Ryder Lafferty 03:16:56.578 Millville, NJ United States Husqvarna
4Evan Smith 03:21:05.699 Jefferson, GA United States Husqvarna
5Liam Draper 03:21:24.890 Auckland New Zealand KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Snowshoe - XC3 Pro-Am Race

June 26, 2021
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Johnson 03:20:14.199 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Jake Froman 02:59:13.317 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
3Noah Clark 03:01:11.411 Ozark, MO United States Yamaha
4Chase A Colville 03:01:54.610 West Sunbury, PA United States Yamaha
5Eli Childers 03:05:16.972 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Snowshoe - WXC Race

June 26, 2021
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:59:29.011 New Zealand Yamaha
2Tayla Jones 02:00:46.540 Yass Australia Husqvarna
3Shelby A Turner 02:02:40.416 Barons, AB Canada KTM
4Becca N Sheets 02:07:09.935 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
5Mackenzie Tricker 02:15:03.890 Travelers Rest, SC United States KTM
Full Results
