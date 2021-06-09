Main Image by Mack Faint

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the eighth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Mason-Dixon GNCC from Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Layne Michael grabbed the holeshot but would suffer a crash in the first lap that eventually ended his day early. Ricky Russell then took to the lead but he also ran into issues of his own, breaking his hand and having to pull out of the race. Eventually Steward Baylor and Ben Kelley battled for the overall win, and despite a broken rear brake pedal, Baylor was able to make a last-lap pass on Kelley to take his fifth overall win of the season. In the XC2 class, Lyndon Snodgrass picked up his maiden class win as Ruy Barbosa claimed his first podium finish (second in XC2 and 8th overall), and defending class champion Craig Delong fought back from a second-turn crash to claim the final spot on the XC2 podium.

Through eight rounds, Kelley continues to lead the points as he has a four-point advantage over Baylor. The series will be back in action next at the Snowshoe GNCC on June 26 and 27 at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

2021 Mason-Dixon GNCC Results