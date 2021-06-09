Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Watch: Baylor Gets Fifth OA, Snodgrass Earns Maiden XC2 Win - Mason-Dixon Highlights

June 9, 2021 11:45am | by:

Main Image by Mack Faint

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the eighth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Mason-Dixon GNCC from Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Layne Michael grabbed the holeshot but would suffer a crash in the first lap that eventually ended his day early. Ricky Russell then took to the lead but he also ran into issues of his own, breaking his hand and having to pull out of the race. Eventually Steward Baylor and Ben Kelley battled for the overall win, and despite a broken rear brake pedal, Baylor was able to make a last-lap pass on Kelley to take his fifth overall win of the season. In the XC2 class, Lyndon Snodgrass picked up his maiden class win as Ruy Barbosa claimed his first podium finish (second in XC2 and 8th overall), and defending class champion Craig Delong fought back from a second-turn crash to claim the final spot on the XC2 podium.

Through eight rounds, Kelley continues to lead the points as he has a four-point advantage over Baylor. The series will be back in action next at the Snowshoe GNCC on June 26 and 27 at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

2021 Mason-Dixon GNCC Results

GNCC

Mason-Dixon - Overall Race

June 6, 2021
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Steward Baylor 02:45:05.673 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
2Ben Kelley 02:45:20.139 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
3Jordan Ashburn 02:48:21.533 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
4Josh Strang 02:48:31.752 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
5Josh Toth 02:48:35.179 Winstead, CT United States KTM
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro Race

June 6, 2021
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Lyndon Snodgrass 02:51:08.734 Australia Kawasaki
2Ruy Barbosa 02:51:22.619 Chile Honda
3Craig Delong 02:51:28.230 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4Liam Draper 02:51:59.131 Auckland New Zealand KTM
5Jonathan Girroir 02:52:52.250 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - XC3 Pro-Am Race

June 6, 2021
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ben Parsons 03:02:16.311 Orlando, FL United States GasGas
2Chase A Colville 03:08:05.739 West Sunbury, PA United States Yamaha
3Jake Froman 03:08:29.558 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
4Noah Clark 03:08:31.290 Ozark, MO United States Yamaha
5Michael J Pillar 03:11:09.175 Dover, OH United States GasGas
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - WXC Race

June 6, 2021
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Becca N Sheets 01:47:25.415 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
2Mackenzie Tricker 01:47:46.559 Travelers Rest, SC United States KTM
3Rachael Archer 01:47:50.596 New Zealand Yamaha
4Tayla Jones 01:48:19.653 Yass Australia Husqvarna
5Korie Steede 01:49:30.601 Beloit, OH United States Kawasaki
