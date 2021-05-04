Watch: Herlings and Vialle Launch the 2022 KTM Lineup

Murrieta, California—KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce details of the 2022 KTM Motocross and Cross-Country lineup, the most complete and technologically-advanced machinery available on the market. Featuring models that cater to all competitors, the updated KTM SX and XC range is set to cut the dirt and bring championship-winning performance to riders across the world.

After decades of development, courtesy of the close relationship between the race paddock and KTM’s production line, the complete 2022 KTM SX and XC range is closer than ever to the title-winning factory machines of racers like Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Taylor Robert and Kailub Russell. Engineered on the racetrack and meeting KTM’s exacting standards for performance in their updated 2022 livery, the new models are the absolute benchmark for offroad competition worldwide.

Built for those who know the importance of a solid technical base, the KTM SX-F model range is the choice of winners. The 2022 4-Stroke range includes three models that take advantage of KTM’s considerable success in the segment and feature the latest WP XACT suspension technology and advanced electronic solutions including Traction Control, Launch Control, variable engine mapping and reliable starters.