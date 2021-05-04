Welcome to TGI Freeday, our biweekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and on Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed you are automatically entered to win each prize. There’s always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Just Live:

Just Live CBD Wellness Kit

A Just Live CBD wellness kit that consists of a 1,500mg Roll-On Freeze, Vitamin C Gummies, Vegan Soft Gels, and 1,500mg Broad Spectrum Drops. Whether it is to provide a much-needed sense of relaxation or to help relieve issues associated with normal daily exercise and activity or even to maintain physical and mental wellbeing, daily usage of these products will promote overall health and wellness in your everyday life. *Must be 18 years or older to win*

MSRP: Roll On Freeze - 1,500mg ($99.99)

Vitamin C Gummies ($39.99)

Vegan Soft Gels ($55.99)

Broad Spectrum Mint Drops - 1500mg ($99.99)

Total = $295.96