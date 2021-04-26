In the 450SX class, Ken Roczen grabbed the holeshot and early lead. He would click off 14 straight laps out front until he went down exiting the turn leading into the whoop section. Marvin Musquin inherited the lead from Roczen and would have his teammate (and points leader) Cooper Webb all over him for the remainder of the race. However, Musquin went on to take the checkered flag for his first win of the season and the ninth of his 450SX Class career. Since he missed all of 2020 with a knee injury, the win was Musquin’s first since the Seattle Supercross on March 23, 2019. Webb held on for second place and Malcolm Stewart earned his maiden 450SX podium with a third-place finish.