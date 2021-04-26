Watch: Salt Lake City 1 SX Highlights
Video highlights courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.
In the 250SX class, Christian Craig suffered an injury during qualifying that ended his season early. Come the main event, Jo Shimoda jumped out to the holeshot. He would go on to lead all 19 laps of the main event to earn his maiden professional victory in his 17th main event start. Shimoda held off a charging Jett Lawrence, who finished second, as 250SX East Region points leader Colt Nichols came back from a mid-pack start to claim the final spot on the podium.
Salt Lake City 1 (East) - 250SX East Main EventApril 24, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|19 Laps
|0:49.331
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|+01.150
|0:49.190
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Colt Nichols
|+03.050
|0:49.284
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|
Michael Mosiman
|+21.717
|0:48.978
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Thomas Do
|+52.011
|0:49.773
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6
|Joshua Varize
|18 Laps
|0:52.139
|Perris, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|Logan Karnow
|+12.251
|0:52.201
|Vermilion, OH
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Geran Stapleton
|+15.574
|0:52.497
|Cape Schanck
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Hunter Schlosser
|+18.052
|0:52.672
|El Paso, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|John Short
|+29.006
|0:51.773
|Pilot Point, TX
|Suzuki RM-Z250
In the 450SX class, Ken Roczen grabbed the holeshot and early lead. He would click off 14 straight laps out front until he went down exiting the turn leading into the whoop section. Marvin Musquin inherited the lead from Roczen and would have his teammate (and points leader) Cooper Webb all over him for the remainder of the race. However, Musquin went on to take the checkered flag for his first win of the season and the ninth of his 450SX Class career. Since he missed all of 2020 with a knee injury, the win was Musquin’s first since the Seattle Supercross on March 23, 2019. Webb held on for second place and Malcolm Stewart earned his maiden 450SX podium with a third-place finish.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|25 Laps
|0:48.172
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|+00.326
|0:47.977
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|+10.463
|0:48.399
|Haines City, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+15.705
|0:48.243
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|+17.099
|0:48.229
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Ken Roczen
|+18.387
|0:47.851
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|Jason Anderson
|+24.117
|0:48.316
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|+26.831
|0:48.562
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Dean Wilson
|+44.487
|0:49.099
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
|10
|Eli Tomac
|+46.242
|0:48.788
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450