Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Salt Lake City 1 SX Highlights

April 26, 2021 12:30pm
Video highlights courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

In the 250SX class, Christian Craig suffered an injury during qualifying that ended his season early. Come the main event, Jo Shimoda jumped out to the holeshot. He would go on to lead all 19 laps of the main event to earn his maiden professional victory in his 17th main event start. Shimoda held off a charging Jett Lawrence, who finished second, as 250SX East Region points leader Colt Nichols came back from a mid-pack start to claim the final spot on the podium.

Supercross

Salt Lake City 1 (East) - 250SX East Main Event

April 24, 2021
Rice-eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jo Shimoda 19 Laps0:49.331 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
2Jett Lawrence +01.1500:49.190 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Colt Nichols +03.0500:49.284 Muskogee, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Michael Mosiman
+21.7170:48.978 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
5Thomas Do +52.0110:49.773 France KTM 250 SX-F
6Joshua Varize 18 Laps0:52.139 Perris, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
7Logan Karnow +12.2510:52.201 Vermilion, OH United States Kawasaki KX250
8Geran Stapleton +15.5740:52.497 Cape Schanck Australia Honda CRF250R
9Hunter Schlosser +18.0520:52.672 El Paso, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
10John Short +29.0060:51.773 Pilot Point, TX United States Suzuki RM-Z250
Full Results

In the 450SX class, Ken Roczen grabbed the holeshot and early lead. He would click off 14 straight laps out front until he went down exiting the turn leading into the whoop section. Marvin Musquin inherited the lead from Roczen and would have his teammate (and points leader) Cooper Webb all over him for the remainder of the race. However, Musquin went on to take the checkered flag for his first win of the season and the ninth of his 450SX Class career. Since he missed all of 2020 with a knee injury, the win was Musquin’s first since the Seattle Supercross on March 23, 2019. Webb held on for second place and Malcolm Stewart earned his maiden 450SX podium with a third-place finish. 

Supercross

Salt Lake City 1 (East) - 450SX Main Event

April 24, 2021
Rice-eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Marvin Musquin 25 Laps0:48.172 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
2Cooper Webb +00.3260:47.977 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Malcolm Stewart +10.4630:48.399 Haines City, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Dylan Ferrandis +15.7050:48.243 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
5Chase Sexton +17.0990:48.229 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
6Ken Roczen +18.3870:47.851 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
7Jason Anderson +24.1170:48.316 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
8Aaron Plessinger +26.8310:48.562 Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
9Dean Wilson +44.4870:49.099 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
10Eli Tomac +46.2420:48.788 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results

