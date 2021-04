Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the fifth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Tiger Run GNCC from Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina.

AmPro Yamaha's Steward Baylor and Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell battle back and forth for the race lead before Baylor came out on top for his third straight overall win. FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Ben Kelley (the current points leader) finished in the final podium spot. The series will be back in action next at the Tiger Run GNCC on May 1-2 at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

2021 Tiger Run GNCC Results