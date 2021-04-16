While the talk of the Atlanta 2 Supercross has no doubt been that of Cameron McAdoo's incredible recovery from his brutal crash, there was so much more that happened at Atlanta 2. We look into what happened between Jason Anderson and Alex Ray, why Cooper Webb struggled and eventually made contact with Justin Barcia, and how pivotal Ken Roczen's early moves might have been.

We also see how McAdoo's crash happened, Hunter Lawrence's late pass on an ailing McAdoo, and Justin Cooper's third win of 2021. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

