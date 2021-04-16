Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Atlanta 2 Race Examination

April 16, 2021 1:45pm | by:

While the talk of the Atlanta 2 Supercross has no doubt been that of Cameron McAdoo's incredible recovery from his brutal crash, there was so much more that happened at Atlanta 2. We look into what happened between Jason Anderson and Alex Ray, why Cooper Webb struggled and eventually made contact with Justin Barcia, and how pivotal Ken Roczen's early moves might have been.

We also see how McAdoo's crash happened, Hunter Lawrence's late pass on an ailing McAdoo, and Justin Cooper's third win of 2021. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
June 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now