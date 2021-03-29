Society Hill, South Carolina—The 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded round four, FMF Camp Coker Bullet, of racing on Sunday, March 28. After a brief rainstorm with high winds, conditions drastically changed throughout the course.

Steward Baylor’s march back into the GNCC title contention continues, as the AmPro Yamaha rider won his second-straight race in the series after missing round one with injury, and suffering clutch problems at round two. This one wasn’t easy though as Stu Baylor and Josh Strang battled the whole time, all the way down to the last lap. The pair would begin to pull away from the rest of the pack, while swapping the lead position multiple times. Strang would lead the way as the white flag came out, but as they headed towards the finish line it was Stu Baylor coming through to earn his second-straight win of the year. Strang would finish second just three seconds behind Stu Baylor.

“That was intense,” Stu Baylor said on the podium after the race. “I could tell that last lap, both Strang and I, we were both down on power. You could just hear it, and there were sections where you’d get into the deep stuff and you know you have to give it hell. It’s like, you know your bike could blow up at any time, but it was battle to the finish. Man, I missed some marks coming into the finish. I could feel Strang behind me, he was so close, and he missed a couple of marks that we made all day. He tried to get on the inside, I think if he had railed the outside it would have been a different story. But racing like this, man, I’m just waiting for this guy to start getting old!

My head is looking towards the championship. This is where we need to be. Not sure about Ben and Grant but they were further back, so this was a good day for points. I think we made up 10 or 12 points today, so we’re on the right foot now.”