After injuring his hand at the previous round, Callus Moto/KTM Canada’s Tyler Medaglia would come back to earn eighth in XC1, 15th overall. RedBull/MCS Racing Sherco’s Benjamin Herrera would battle throughout the day crossing the line ninth in XC1 and 16th overall. Rounding out the top 10 in the XC1 Open Pro class was Factory Beta’s Cory Buttrick.

Earning his second-straight XC2 250 Pro class win was Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir. As the race began Girroir found himself right outside of a podium position, but he would begin to push and make his way into the lead by the second lap. Girroir would battle throughout the race swapping the lead position a couple of times. But when the checkered flag waved it was Girroir earning the class win, and he now sits in the XC2 points lead.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong earned third in the XC2 class. Delong would make his way up to another podium finish after starting the day in fifth. After moving into third on lap three, Delong would hold onto his podium position crossing the line with almost a minute gap over fourth.

After running in second place in the XC2 class, AmPro Yamaha Michael Witkowski would continue to battle at the front of the pack for the duration of the race. However, an on track violation and penalty would be assessed and leave Witkowski with a fourth place finish on the day.

The $100 Hot Cams XC2 Holeshot Award would go to Christopher Venditti.

In the FMF XC3 class it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jonathan Johnson earning his third-straight class win of the season. Johnson would make his way into the lead on the second lap after making some necessary passes stick on his fellow competitors. Lojak Yamaha Cycle Sales’ Chase Colville started off his day with the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award. Colville would continue to run at the front of the pack and cross the finish line second in his class. Gnarly Routes/RBRC’s Russell Bobbitt returned to the GNCC scene for his home state race and rounded out the top three in the FMF XC3 class.

In the 10 a.m. race it was the WXC rider, AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer coming through to take the overall win and her second WXC class win of the season. When the race began though it was BABS Racing Yamaha/Fly/Maxxis/Pro Circuit’s Becca Sheets earning the $100 Trail Jesters WXC holeshot award. Sheets would hold the early lead, but she would soon be faced with a battle from Archer and the two would swap positions. Sheets would hold onto second, while Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Korie Steede landed herself a podium finish with third in the WXC class.