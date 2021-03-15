“It was a brutal day, that was actually tougher than Florida," said Toth, comparing last week's second round to this race. "I felt a little better coming into it and I gave it 100 percent and left it all on the track. Everyone was riding so good, there are so many fast guys out there. It was a great battle at the beginning, I just kept my head down and charged it right to the checkers. I’m ready to get back up here and be a regular on the podium.”

Making a last lap pass to take fourth overall was KLM Milwaukee GasGas Grant Baylor. Baylor was another rider making moves throughout the three-hour race as he came through on lap one in the ninth place position. Baylor, who held the points lead at after round one, remains in the hunt for the National Championship as he sits second.

After holding the early lead Russell said he just could not get in a comfortable groove throughout the race. At this event last year Russell would suffer a season-ending injury after battling for the lead on the last lap. Russell remained in the top five overall this year in Georgia, and he will look to continue on improving this year as he currently sits fifth overall in the points standings.

After grabbing the holeshot Ashburn continued to push for another podium finish. However, Ashburn would fall back to sixth in the XC1 Open Pro class but that wouldn’t stop him from making another run towards the front. Unfortunately, Ashburn would run out of time and cross the finish line sixth.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang would find himself running in third by lap three of the race, but after suffering issues with his front brakes after an on track incident Strang would have to make a long pit stop to have them replaced. Strang would have to work his way back through the pack after that stop and would manage to cross the line seventh in the XC1 class and ninth overall on the day.