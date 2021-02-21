Watch: Orlando 2 SX Highlights
The first round of the 250SX West Region took place on Saturday night. In the first section there was a pileup that included Jeremy Martin and Stilez Robertson. Martin got up holding his left shoulder and did not go for his bike as he instead walked off the side of the crash. Moments later in a separate incident, his brother Alex Martin suffered a crash of his own, which led to the race being red flagged so medical crew could tend to Alex. Once Alex was carted off the track (waving to the crowd), the race was restarted on the gates. Just as he had before the red flag came out, Justin Cooper got into the lead early. The #32 never looked back and he went on to take the main event win—his second straight season-opener win.
Orlando 2 (West) - 250SX West Main EventFebruary 20, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Justin Cooper
|19 Laps
|0:50.559
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|+04.887
|0:51.222
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|+19.080
|0:51.451
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jalek Swoll
|+22.773
|0:51.652
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|+26.244
|0:52.068
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
Following the 250SX main event, the eighth round of the 450SX class closed out the night with. Adam Cianciarulo quickly made his way into the lead, where he would stay for the first several minutes of the race. Eventually he would be passed by Cooper Webb and then would suffer a hard crash in the whoops that ended his night early. Marvin Musquin inherited second place after AC’s mistake and behind him Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac, and Ken Roczen would battle for the final spot on the podium. Eventually, Barcia held on for the spot to claim his third podium of the season.
Orlando 2 (West) - 450SX Main EventFebruary 20, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|25 Laps
|0:49.486
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|+03.040
|0:49.429
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Justin Barcia
|+06.364
|0:50.078
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|+07.408
|0:49.638
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Jason Anderson
|+13.041
|0:49.775
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450