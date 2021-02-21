The first round of the 250SX West Region took place on Saturday night. In the first section there was a pileup that included Jeremy Martin and Stilez Robertson. Martin got up holding his left shoulder and did not go for his bike as he instead walked off the side of the crash. Moments later in a separate incident, his brother Alex Martin suffered a crash of his own, which led to the race being red flagged so medical crew could tend to Alex. Once Alex was carted off the track (waving to the crowd), the race was restarted on the gates. Just as he had before the red flag came out, Justin Cooper got into the lead early. The #32 never looked back and he went on to take the main event win—his second straight season-opener win.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.