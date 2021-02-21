Results Archive
Supercross
Orlando 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Supercross
Orlando 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Orlando 2 SX Highlights

February 21, 2021 12:30pm
Watch: Orlando 2 SX Highlights

The first round of the 250SX West Region took place on Saturday night. In the first section there was a pileup that included Jeremy Martin and Stilez Robertson. Martin got up holding his left shoulder and did not go for his bike as he instead walked off the side of the crash. Moments later in a separate incident, his brother Alex Martin suffered a crash of his own, which led to the race being red flagged so medical crew could tend to Alex. Once Alex was carted off the track (waving to the crowd), the race was restarted on the gates. Just as he had before the red flag came out, Justin Cooper got into the lead early. The #32 never looked back and he went on to take the main event win—his second straight season-opener win.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

Supercross

Orlando 2 (West) - 250SX West Main Event

February 20, 2021
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper
19 Laps0:50.559 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Cameron McAdoo +04.8870:51.222 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3Garrett Marchbanks +19.0800:51.451 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jalek Swoll +22.7730:51.652 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Hunter Lawrence +26.2440:52.068 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
Full Results

Following the 250SX main event, the eighth round of the 450SX class closed out the night with. Adam Cianciarulo quickly made his way into the lead, where he would stay for the first several minutes of the race. Eventually he would be passed by Cooper Webb and then would suffer a hard crash in the whoops that ended his night early. Marvin Musquin inherited second place after AC’s mistake and behind him Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac, and Ken Roczen would battle for the final spot on the podium. Eventually, Barcia held on for the spot to claim his third podium of the season.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

Supercross

Orlando 2 (West) - 450SX Main Event

February 20, 2021
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cooper Webb 25 Laps0:49.486 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Marvin Musquin +03.0400:49.429 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
3Justin Barcia +06.3640:50.078 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
4Ken Roczen +07.4080:49.638 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
5Jason Anderson +13.0410:49.775 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results

Read Now
April 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now