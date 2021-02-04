Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 20
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 2
Sat Feb 20
Watch: Behind the Bars, Episode 12: 2006 Big Buck ATV GNCC

February 4, 2021 8:00am

Welcome to Behind the Bars, where our staff gets together with racers and discusses some of the more memorable moments of racing history, or their careers. There will be stories, laughs, and bench racing.

At the 2006 Big Buck GNCC ATV race, William Yokley and Michael Houston swap lead through race with Bill Ballance sneaking into second place. Houston wins over Ballance with Yokley third. Chris Borich and Duane Johnson rounded out the top five, less than five seconds out of the lead!

Watch as Rodney Tomblin, Jared Bolton, Johnny Gallagher, and Bill Balance relive the race.

