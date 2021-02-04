Welcome to Behind the Bars, where our staff gets together with racers and discusses some of the more memorable moments of racing history, or their careers. There will be stories, laughs, and bench racing.

At the 2006 Big Buck GNCC ATV race, William Yokley and Michael Houston swap lead through race with Bill Ballance sneaking into second place. Houston wins over Ballance with Yokley third. Chris Borich and Duane Johnson rounded out the top five, less than five seconds out of the lead!

Watch as Rodney Tomblin, Jared Bolton, Johnny Gallagher, and Bill Balance relive the race.