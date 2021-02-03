The fifth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place on Tuesday night. Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence had two big crashes on the day (one in qualifying and one in his heat race and unfortunately he was not able to start the 250SX main event. The gate drop on the fifth round saw a first turn crash involving Jo Shimoda, John Short, Hunter Schlosser, Josh Osby, and Max Miller as it was Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing's Michael Mosiman out front who grabbed the holeshot. Then, when privateer Max Miller crashed right in front of Mosiman, the #42 checked up trying to avoid slamming into Miller. While Mosiman slowed up and lost momentum in the rhythm section getting around Miller briefly, it gave Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Colt Nichols the opening he needed as he jumped into the lead. Nichols went on to lead the last 12 laps of the race before taking his third consecutive 250SX main event win of the season, extending his points lead over his teammate Christian Craig (who finished second) to 11 points. Mosiman was able to finish in third to earn his second consecutive podium finish of the season.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.