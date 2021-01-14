Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the first round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The crew gives us their lock of the week for the Houston 1 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Houston 1 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!