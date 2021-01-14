Ride Engineering KTM clamps have been designed with four goals in mind:

1) Optimize body position: Bar position 3mm back from stock. Ride Engineering also offers optional offset bases for their bar mounts providing 4 bar positions as measured from the stem hole: 6mm forward, 9mm forward, 15mm forward & 18mm forward (using stock bar mounts your positions are either 7mm or 17mm forward);

2) Flex: This new split design is made from 2024 aluminum and provides far better comfort and uncompromised suspension action;

3) Improve the handling with a new gull wing design;

4) Place the pinch bolts in the front to allow for different aftermarket handguard mounts and added flex. Each set comes with frame mounted hour meter relocation bracket.

