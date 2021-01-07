Racer X Films: 2020 KTM 250 SX-F Garage Build
Dave O’Connor grew up riding dirt bikes in Waterford, Ireland. He started riding when he was 15 but had a dream to come to California to work in the motorcycle industry. He spent three months riding the tracks of Southern California and loved it so much he applied for jobs at several different companies, landing at KTM North America as media relations technician for six years before taking over the department as media relations manager. He loved going to the track and helping all the test riders, yet he wanted his own business, so he took the plunge and started his own racing services shop. DOC MX Racing Services was born, and so was his vet weapon of choice: the 2020 KTM 250 SX-F.
Build: DOC MX Racing Services / @docmxracingservices
Photos: Dallas Dunn
Video: Kellen Brauer
Words: Kris Keefer
Parts List:
DOC MX Racing Services
Full Bike Race Prep
Vertex Pistons
High Compression GP Racer Piston Kit (rings, DLC pin, clips)
Hot Cams
Stage One Cams, Valve Shim Kit
Twisted Development
Engine Mapping, Vortex ECU
ESR Suspension
Suspension Re-Valve and Setup
Nacstar Wheels
Complete Wheelset
Supersprox
Rear Sprocket 52T, Front Sprocket 14T, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
Hinson Clutch Components
Clutch Plates and Outer Cover
FMF Racing
Megabomb with 4.1 Muffler
Dunlop
MX33 Front, MX33 Rear
Works Connection
Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Axle Blocks, Stem Nut, Holeshot Device
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit in Orange with Stadium Front Plate
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
VP Racing Fuels
T4 Fuel (runs on pump fuel as well)
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips, Champ Handlebars
Galfer USA
Front and Rear Brake Pads, Front and Rear Rotors
FCP Racing
Engine Mount Kit
Light Speed
Carbon Rear Chain Guide, Carbon Skid Plate
ICW
Radiator Straightening and Bracing
