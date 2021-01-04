Main Image Courtesy of Midwest Moto Media
Hoosier Arenacross
Round 5 (of 17) — Mid-America Center — Council Bluffs, Iowa
250 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|2-1
|25
|1st
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|1-2
|22
|3rd
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|3-3
|20
|4th
|Carter Gordon
|Honda
|7-4
|18
|5th
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|1-5
|16
|6th
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|4-6
|15
|7th
|Dillon Cloyed
|Yamaha
|8-7
|14
|8th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|6-8
|13
|9th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|3-9
|12
|10th
|Nicholas Maret
|Kawasaki
|4-10
|11
450 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|2-1
|25
|1st
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|3-2
|22
|3rd
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|1-3
|20
|4th
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|1-4
|18
|5th
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|4-5
|16
|6th
|Carter Gordon
|Honda
|2-6
|15
|7th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|7-7
|14
|8th
|Dillon Cloyed
|Yamaha
|5-8
|13
|9th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|3-9
|12
|10th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|6-10
|11
Round 6 (of 17) — Mid-America Center — Council Bluffs, Iowa
250 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|1-1
|25
|1st
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|2-2
|22
|3rd
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|1-3
|20
|4th
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|3-4
|18
|5th
|Carter Gordon
|Honda
|4-5
|16
|6th
|Zack Williams
|KTM
|4-6
|15
|7th
|Dillon Cloyed
|Yamaha
|4-7
|14
|8th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|5-8
|13
|9th
|Brandon Yates
|Husqvarna
|6-9
|12
|10th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|7-10
|11
450 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|2-1
|25
|1st
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|2-2
|22
|3rd
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|3-3
|20
|4th
|Dillon Cloyed
|Yamaha
|4-4
|18
|5th
|Zack Williams
|KTM
|4-5
|16
|6th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|8-6
|15
|7th
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|1-7
|14
|8th
|Carter Gordon
|Honda
|3-8
|13
|9th
|Brandon Yates
|Husqvarna
|5-9
|12
|10th
|Zack Archer
|Kawasaki
|6-10
|11
Championship Standings
250 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|134
|1st
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|126
|3rd
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|85
|4th
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|82
|5th
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|66
|6th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|57
|7th
|Carter Gordon
|Honda
|54
|8th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|48
|9th
|Brandon Yates
|Husqvarna
|47
|10th
|Hunter Angell
|KTM
|45
450 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|126
|1st
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|107
|3rd
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|100
|4th
|Cheyenne Harom
|Honda
|80
|5th
|Carter Gordon
|Honda
|61
|6th
|Sean Calderon
|KTM
|57
|7th
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|50
|7th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|50
|9th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|38
|9th
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki
|38
43rd Annual Dakar Rally
Saudi Arabia — 12 Stages — January 3 to January 15
Stage 1 (of 12) Finish
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|Time
|1st
|Toby Price
|Australia
|KTM
|03H 17' 49''
|2nd
|Kevin Benavides
|Argentina
|Honda
|03H 18' 24''
|3rd
|Matthias Walkner
|Austria
|KTM
|03H 18' 24''
|4th
|Sam Sunderland
|United Kingdom
|KTM
|03H 19' 52''
|5th
|Lorenzo Santolino
|Spain
|Sherco
|03H 22' 14''
|6th
|Xavier De Soultrait
|France
|Husqvarna
|03H 22' 23''
|7th
|Franco Caimi
|Argentina
|Yamaha
|03H 22' 36''
|8th
|Skyler Howes
|United States
|KTM
|03H 23' 20''
|9th
|Luciano Benavides
|Argentina
|Husqvarna
|03H 25' 28''
|10th
|Oriol Mena
|Spain
|Rieju
|03H 26' 05''
Follow along with the 2021 Dakar Rally via live timing and scoring.
