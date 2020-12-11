Kris Keefer introduces the 2021 GasGas MC 450F at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, CA. Get all the details on the new model as well as what Keefer's initial thoughts are.

Keefer even details the differences between the KTM and Husqvarna models, what you can expect in both feel and performance of the new machine, and how you can better setup the new bike if you were to purchase it.

2021 GasGas MC 450F