With their unique design and top quality German Grade Forged 7075 T6 Alloy, Flo Motorsports foot pegs are some of the strongest pegs available on the market. 7075 T6 Alloy is a high strength true ‘aircraft’ aluminum alloy. Its typical yield strength (73 KSI in the T6 condition) is comparable to certain steels giving the alloy a remarkably high strength-to-weight ratio. In fact, it’s worth noting that its specific strength is comparable to that of 6Al-4V Grade 5 Titanium. 7075 is roughly 2-3 times more expensive than 6061. For this reason, it is not as commonly used.

These pegs are used by some of the top athletes and teams in the world. Flo Motorsports pegs are used by factory supercross teams like CTR Motorsports (Yamaha) , Rockwell Race team (Yamaha), SKVI, Cycle Gear Team, Colby Raha, Haiden Deegan, Brian Deegan, Talon Hawkins, Preston Boespflug and many more.

PureKana is your best source for quality, affordable wellness products made from hemp-derived CBD. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, we at PureKana are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market.

