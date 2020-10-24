Jorge Prado Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for MXGP of Lommel

Red Bull KTM’s Jorge Prado has announced on Instagram he received a positive result for the COVID-19 test he took prior to the MXGP of Limburg on Wednesday. As a results, he will not be racing tomorrow’s MXGP of Lommel.

According to a KTM press release, Prado is in “accordance with health and sanitary guidelines.” The team statement also said, “The rest of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team have been tested and returned negative results.”

The 19-year-old MXGP rookie has two overall wins (and three moto wins) in the last three rounds. Prado (476 points) sits third in the championship behind his teammate Antonio Cairoli (478 points) and championship leader Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser (533 points).

Below is Prado's full post: