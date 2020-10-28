Results Archive
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
CJ Raceway
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Intro

October 28, 2020 12:00pm | by: &

Kris Keefer introduces the 2021 Yamaha YZ250F with the help of Yamaha Motor Corporation's Mike Ulrich at State Fair MX Park. We know how the Yamaha stacks up in the 250 Class at the pro level, but what exactly does this bike offer for the consumer?

Keefer details the differences between the 2020 and 2021 models, what you can expect in both feel and performance of the new machine, and how you can better setup the new bike if you were to purchase it.

2021 Yamaha YZ250F

  • 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Kellen Brauer

Kris Keefer in Action

  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer

About Arma

Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.

Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
December 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now