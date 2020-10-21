Kris Keefer and Kenny Day grind out laps at Glen Helen to break in the all new 2021 KTM 350 SX-F. Still a popular choice among riders of all skill levels, the KTM 350 has taken a few more steps in 2021 to increase comfort and create a smoother engine character.

Hear what Keefer believes are the positives from the changes made by KTM as well as Kenny Day discuss the differences between his usual 450 selection to this 350 model and the 250 bike he tested a month ago.

*Photos by Dallas Dunn.

2021 KTM 350 SX-F