In addition to the live entertainment, special events scheduled for Ironman include the Mechanical Bull on Friday and Saturday night, with a $5 donation you can test your skills and try to hang on. NECXC will once again run a pit ATV and bike race on Friday from 4-6 p.m. $25 per person (16+ years old) to enter, with registration taking place from 2-4 p.m. near the finish line. On Saturday evening Trick-or-Treating will take place from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. and then a costume contest will take place at the Team Faith Pit area from 6 – 7 p.m. ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing will happen at 6:30 p.m. followed by Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service at 7 p.m. in the Sponsor Village.

Racers and fans can get in on the fun by bringing and wearing pink clothing, riding gear, graphics and other decorations. The pink attire will make a captivating difference throughout the woods, hills and dirt of Ironman Raceway.

Health and Safety are our priority, be sure to revisit the GNCC Health Plan Guidelines, and adhere by the Mandatory Mask Zone “MMZ” signs throughout the facility. Due to COVID-19 there will be no shuttle bus to Ironman Hill. Spectators can walk to Ironman Hill, but no motorized vehicles will be permitted outside of the main gate. GNCC Racing is a family activity, and one of the most exciting features is the opportunity to camp out and have fun with your family and friends. However, if you are staying overnight in an RV or vehicle, or using a generator, you need to be aware of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning. CO is a poisonous, colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can be released when burning gasoline, kerosene, oil, propane or wood. Mind your vehicle and generator exhaust while in close proximity to your family and neighbors. Do not place your generator directly under a slide-out or under your vehicle, where the fumes can seep into the camper. Make sure all exhaust fumes are properly and fully vented, so that they do not become trapped or seep into your sleeping quarters. Read more online under the Sleep Safe page.

New for 2020, racers and fans have the opportunity to purchase their admission tickets in advance ONLINE. Tickets online are being sold at a discounted rate of $20 for Adult (12+) and $10 Kids (6-11). Fees at the gate will be $25 for Adult (12+) and $15 for Kids (6-11). If you plan to arrive on Thursday, October 23 there will be a $10 fee per adult admission. You can purchase your Thursday admission ticket in advance online as well under the $30 Adult General Admission ticket. Children 5 and under are free. All admission tickets include pro pit access, live entertainment and special events access.