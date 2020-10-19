Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC Goes Pink in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The 26th Annual Yamaha Racing Ironman Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) race is set to host the penultimate round of the 2020 GNCC Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship this weekend October, 24 and 25. The penultimate round has been deemed a “pink race” in honor of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Ironman’s “pink race” is to raise awareness and fund locally for breast cancer care and research, while also bringing the GNCC Racing community together for a cause that is bigger than racing. Donations will once again benefit The Faith Alliance Fund, held at the Montgomery County Community Foundation. The fund assists Montgomery County residents who are battling breast cancer.
Number plate background codes will be relaxed for the Ironman GNCC, as racers are encouraged to run pink backgrounds, available via HBD MotoGrafx. To continue the fundraising efforts, a pink front number plate background will result in a $5 donation. A full set of front and side backgrounds will include a $10 donation. In addition, each order will include one free mini plate. Email sales@hbdmotografx.com or call 386.308.2225 to order yours.
HBD MotoGrafx is also providing the exclusive GNCC breast cancer awareness race stickers for a minimum $1 donation. Stickers will be available at rider registration throughout the weekend. Last year GNCC made a group donation from all of the events’ efforts of over $5,000 to the MCFC.
Yamaha Motor Corporation returns as major contributor to the Ironman GNCC’s fundraising efforts. Yamaha will be donating $50 for each class win earned at Ironman by a Yamaha rider, and $50 for each 2020 National Championship that is clinched on a Yamaha ATV or Motorcycle. In 2019 Yamaha had 25 National Championships and 34 race-day wins captured with $2,950 donated to support local breast cancer care in Montgomery County.
Country Singer Bryce Mauldin will hit the stage Friday Night to perform. Mauldin grew up racing amateur motocross, racing at Loretta Lynn’s Amateur national until he became addicted to music. Mauldin went viral after posting a cover of “I can love you like that,” with 9.1 million views and over 230K shares. Last year Mauldin released his first single “All the Proof I Need” independently, and this year he recently dropped a self-titled EP.
As the official band of GNCC Racing, Davisson Brothers Band have performed at many different GNCC Racing events throughout the years and have proven time and time again that they are a fan favorite. They are hailed as Rolling Stone Country and have that classic musical foundation as they carry on their West Virginia roots. DBB recently teamed up with Australian country singer Amber Lawrence for an international duet releasing a new song, “Greatest Show on Earth.” The brothers say the video, and working with Lawrence, was a way to emphasize the message of unity inherent in the song. Check out The Davisson Brothers Band’s other music on their YouTube Channel.
Opening up for Mauldin and Davisson Brothers will be West Virginia native and country music singer, Nat Frederick. Frederick will also be out at Ironman Hill during the afternoon races to entertain fans as the races are going on.
In addition to the live entertainment, special events scheduled for Ironman include the Mechanical Bull on Friday and Saturday night, with a $5 donation you can test your skills and try to hang on. NECXC will once again run a pit ATV and bike race on Friday from 4-6 p.m. $25 per person (16+ years old) to enter, with registration taking place from 2-4 p.m. near the finish line. On Saturday evening Trick-or-Treating will take place from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. and then a costume contest will take place at the Team Faith Pit area from 6 – 7 p.m. ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing will happen at 6:30 p.m. followed by Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service at 7 p.m. in the Sponsor Village.
Racers and fans can get in on the fun by bringing and wearing pink clothing, riding gear, graphics and other decorations. The pink attire will make a captivating difference throughout the woods, hills and dirt of Ironman Raceway.
Health and Safety are our priority, be sure to revisit the GNCC Health Plan Guidelines, and adhere by the Mandatory Mask Zone “MMZ” signs throughout the facility. Due to COVID-19 there will be no shuttle bus to Ironman Hill. Spectators can walk to Ironman Hill, but no motorized vehicles will be permitted outside of the main gate. GNCC Racing is a family activity, and one of the most exciting features is the opportunity to camp out and have fun with your family and friends. However, if you are staying overnight in an RV or vehicle, or using a generator, you need to be aware of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning. CO is a poisonous, colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can be released when burning gasoline, kerosene, oil, propane or wood. Mind your vehicle and generator exhaust while in close proximity to your family and neighbors. Do not place your generator directly under a slide-out or under your vehicle, where the fumes can seep into the camper. Make sure all exhaust fumes are properly and fully vented, so that they do not become trapped or seep into your sleeping quarters. Read more online under the Sleep Safe page.
New for 2020, racers and fans have the opportunity to purchase their admission tickets in advance ONLINE. Tickets online are being sold at a discounted rate of $20 for Adult (12+) and $10 Kids (6-11). Fees at the gate will be $25 for Adult (12+) and $15 for Kids (6-11). If you plan to arrive on Thursday, October 23 there will be a $10 fee per adult admission. You can purchase your Thursday admission ticket in advance online as well under the $30 Adult General Admission ticket. Children 5 and under are free. All admission tickets include pro pit access, live entertainment and special events access.
Four-wheeled ATVs will compete throughout the day on Saturday, October 24. Youth ATV racing begins at 8 a.m., followed by Micro ATVs at 9:15 a.m. and Micro bike racing at 10 a.m., then the amateurs, 4x4 pro and women at 10:30 a.m., and the pros and top amateurs’ race at 1:30 p.m. On Sunday, October 25, the motorcycles will take to the woods of Indiana following the race schedule of youth racing action starting the day off at 8 a.m., women and amateur riders’ race at 10 a.m. and the pros and top amateurs will start at 1 p.m.
