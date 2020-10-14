Results Archive
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2021 Kawasaki KX250X & KX450X Intro

October 14, 2020 3:00pm | by: &

Kris Keefer and Matthew Sirevaag from Keefer Inc. Testing hit the trails at Cahuilla Creek MX Park on Tuesday to test out the 2021 Kawasaki KX250X and KX450X off-road models.

For riders looking for a little more to their machine than the standard KX250 and KX450 models, the cross-country bikes are designed with the trail rider, desert racer, and woods rider in mind. With all the component updates on the newer race models transferred to the off-road lineup, Kawasaki offers subtle changes to increase comfort level in all types of environments.

2021 Kawasaki KX250x & kx450x

  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX450X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX450X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX450X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX450X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX450X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX450X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX450X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX450X Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX450X Kellen Brauer

KEEFER AND SIREVAAG IN ACTION

  • Matthew Sirevaag Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Matthew Sirevaag Kellen Brauer
  • Matthew Sirevaag Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Matthew Sirevaag Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer
  • Matthew Sirevaag Kellen Brauer
  • Matthew Sirevaag Kellen Brauer
  • Kris Keefer Kellen Brauer

About Arma

Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.

Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.

