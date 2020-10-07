Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Motocross
WW Ranch
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Full Schedule

October 7, 2020
GNCC Final Round Location Announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (October 7, 2020) – The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is excited to announce that the final round of racing for the 2020 season will take place at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia.

The GNCC Season Finale will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8. CJ Raceway is no stranger to off-road racing as it has hosted many events, including NECXC and Mountain State Harescramble off-road racing events.

“We are thrilled to be able to produce the 13th round of GNCC Racing in a very difficult climate,” said Tim Cotter, GNCC Event Director. “After reviewing our rider base and where they live, Newburg, West Virginia is near the center of GNCC’s critical mass.”

Remaining 2020 Schedule:

RoundDateEventLocation
11Oct 10-11Mason-DixonMt. Morris, PA
12Oct 24-25IronmanCrawfordsville, IN
13Nov 7-8CJ RacewayNewburg, WV

More information, including special events, will be announced within the next couple of weeks. Please keep an eye on GNCC Racing’s social media and website for the latest information.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.comor call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

