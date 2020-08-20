Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Loretta Lynn's 2 Podcast
August 20, 2020 9:30am
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew recap the Loretta Lynn's National 1 and gives us their lock of the week for the Loretta Lynn's National 2. Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Loretta Lynn's National 2 podcast.
The Loretta Lynn's National 1 top points earning riders:
450 Class: Jeremy Smith (18-16 for 17th overall) | 100 fantasy points
250 Class: Mason Gonzales (8–12 for ninth overall) | 94 fantasy points
