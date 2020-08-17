The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship kicked off over the weekend at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. As such, we fired off questions the way of long-time pro Jason Thomas to get his insight on the key takeaways from the first ever Pro Motocross at the Ranch.

Okay, how did Loretta's look as a pro track? Obviously, the heavy rain Thursday and Friday had an impact as well.

I was pretty skeptical going in, to be honest. The Loretta’s track is a fairly small layout with sub two-minute lap times as the norm, and that is for intermediate level amateur riders. While this coming Saturday might change the narrative if we have dry conditions, the first go-round was a success. The rains on Friday really helped slow the pace and make the track more of a challenge. Riders were forced to respect a racetrack that otherwise might have felt somewhat basic. Overall, I think it worked. So far, so good. Timed qualifying was a bit of a mess with questionable prep decisions (track was really hurt by pushing the mud off Friday only to have it rain again) but none of that mattered when the gates dropped.

You picked Zacho to win the race and he did. Will this trend continue?

I really feel that I nailed this pick, going against the grain. I just had a good feeling about Zacho and had zero reservation about picking him for his first career 450 win in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. I think that the prudent thing to do is to continue picking the man with the momentum. Zach looks like a very likely winner for the next eight rounds. Stamp it. Read Staging Area every week for more.