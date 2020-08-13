THOR Introduces New Reflex Helmet
THOR has been making gear with astonishing quality and style for decades now, and their new Reflex helmet combines features all the safety features you demand with the style you’ve come to expect from the brand.
Leading the way is the highly effective Koroyd damage-control technology. Welded interior tubes absorb the force of any impact and crumple instantly, resulting in far less force being sent to your noggin. That’s only ever a good thing. The premium dual-density EPS liner and MIPS Brain Protection System (which protected against rotational forces affecting your brain) work in concert with the Koroyd tech to make sure you still do just fine at your local watering hole’s trivia night even after a nasty get-off.
Safety comes into play again with the Reflex’s impact protection design. Direct and angled impacts that might ordinarily result in permanent injury and/or disability can be mitigated or reduced due to some next-level safety tech.
The Koroyd system’s architecture has an added benefit: better breathability. This is compounded by some thoughtfully designed intake and exhaust venting, which work to keep air moving and keep your head as cool as possible. Will it feel like an autumn day on a speed boat? Maybe not! But outside of a mini-fridge on your head, you’ll have a hard time staying cooler in the saddle.
Will the Reflex work to keep you safe in the event of a crash? Yes. Will it look great doing it? Heck yes. The thing looks effortlessly cool and stylish. Choose either the carbon fiber of fiberglass composite shell, and enjoy THOR’s latest one-two punch of style and next-level tech. Check out all the different color ways below. Be sure to head over to thormx.com for the full line-up and pricing.