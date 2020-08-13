THOR has been making gear with astonishing quality and style for decades now, and their new Reflex helmet combines features all the safety features you demand with the style you’ve come to expect from the brand.

Leading the way is the highly effective Koroyd damage-control technology. Welded interior tubes absorb the force of any impact and crumple instantly, resulting in far less force being sent to your noggin. That’s only ever a good thing. The premium dual-density EPS liner and MIPS Brain Protection System (which protected against rotational forces affecting your brain) work in concert with the Koroyd tech to make sure you still do just fine at your local watering hole’s trivia night even after a nasty get-off.

Safety comes into play again with the Reflex’s impact protection design. Direct and angled impacts that might ordinarily result in permanent injury and/or disability can be mitigated or reduced due to some next-level safety tech.