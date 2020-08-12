Yoshimura Introduces RS-12 Exhaust for 2019-21 KTM/Husqvarna SX-F/FC 250/350
Collaborating with JMC Motorsports Husqvarna SX/MX 250cc race team we've developed the all new RS-12 for the Husqvarna FC and KTM SX-F 250/350 racebikes. Specifically developed with our engineers and team riders to boost power and torque where the 250 and 350cc engines can make the best overall performance. This system is a must have if you are serious about getting the most out of your Austrian made machine.
We considered all the details when it came to the RS-12. One look and you can see it's like nothing else on the market. As you get closer you will notice the details in every place on our new dirt bike system, from the matte carbon fiber end cap with decal inlays to the precise machined joints, this system takes it to the next level.
NEW KTM/Husky 250/350 RS-12 Features and benefits
- Developed and tested in the heat of over 24 months of factory level racing.
- Aggressive, intelligently designed, asymmetrical shaped RS-12 profile allows maximized muffler volume that helps manage sound, add power and provide more clearance for tire and brake caliper.
- Improved performance gains.
- Just like the works systems our Factory Racers use, RS-12 systems utilize precision machined joints. Machined joints provide a superior and exacting fit for joints by better securing the seal between two surfaces with a perfect 360 degree contact surface which translates into improved system life, fit and performance.
- Works-look matte carbon fiber end cap with industry leading design, innovation and detailing as expected from Yoshimura.
- Carbon end cap covers inner cap mounted design improves durability, and eases servicing as compared to other sandwich mounting designs most commonly found in the industry.
- New patent pending Precision Taper Fit (PTF) insert ring makes it easy to install and remove sound inserts and spark arrestors.
- Tapered muffler body inlet design of RS-12 enables the system to be pushed forward thus helping with weight centralization without sacrificing performance.
- Proudly designed, developed and made in the USA!
