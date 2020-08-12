Yoshimura Introduces RS-12 Exhaust for 2019-21 KTM/Husqvarna SX-F/FC 250/350

Collaborating with JMC Motorsports Husqvarna SX/MX 250cc race team we've developed the all new RS-12 for the Husqvarna FC and KTM SX-F 250/350 racebikes. Specifically developed with our engineers and team riders to boost power and torque where the 250 and 350cc engines can make the best overall performance. This system is a must have if you are serious about getting the most out of your Austrian made machine.

We considered all the details when it came to the RS-12. One look and you can see it's like nothing else on the market. As you get closer you will notice the details in every place on our new dirt bike system, from the matte carbon fiber end cap with decal inlays to the precise machined joints, this system takes it to the next level.