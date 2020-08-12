Results Archive
Loretta Lynn's
Walton 1
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Loretta Lynn's
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Upcoming
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Sat Aug 22
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Full Schedule

Yoshimura Introduces RS-12 Exhaust for 2019-21 KTM/Husqvarna SX-F/FC 250/350

August 12, 2020 10:00am | by:
Collaborating with JMC Motorsports Husqvarna SX/MX 250cc race team we've developed the all new RS-12 for the Husqvarna FC and KTM SX-F 250/350 racebikes. Specifically developed with our engineers and team riders to boost power and torque where the 250 and 350cc engines can make the best overall performance. This system is a must have if you are serious about getting the most out of your Austrian made machine.

We considered all the details when it came to the RS-12. One look and you can see it's like nothing else on the market. As you get closer you will notice the details in every place on our new dirt bike system, from the matte carbon fiber end cap with decal inlays to the precise machined joints, this system takes it to the next level.

  • Yoshimura
  • Yoshimura
  • Yoshimura
  • Yoshimura
  • Yoshimura
  • Yoshimura

NEW KTM/Husky 250/350 RS-12 Features and benefits 

  • Developed and tested in the heat of over 24 months of factory level racing.
  • Aggressive, intelligently designed, asymmetrical shaped RS-12 profile allows maximized muffler volume that helps manage sound, add power and provide more clearance for tire and brake caliper.
  • Improved performance gains.
  • Just like the works systems our Factory Racers use, RS-12 systems utilize precision machined joints. Machined joints provide a superior and exacting fit for joints by better securing the seal between two surfaces with a perfect 360 degree contact surface which translates into improved system life, fit and performance.
  • Works-look matte carbon fiber end cap with industry leading design, innovation and detailing as expected from Yoshimura.
  • Carbon end cap covers inner cap mounted design improves durability, and eases servicing as compared to other sandwich mounting designs most commonly found in the industry.
  • New patent pending Precision Taper Fit (PTF) insert ring makes it easy to install and remove sound inserts and spark arrestors.
  • Tapered muffler body inlet design of RS-12 enables the system to be pushed forward thus helping with weight centralization without sacrificing performance.
  • Proudly designed, developed and made in the USA!

For more information, visit www.yoshimura-rd.com.

