Travis Pastrana’s “Life Size Toys” Coming to Quibi on July 6

In each episode, Travis and friends will build giant versions of treasured childhood toys and put them to the ultimate test. From Lego cars facing off on a racetrack unlike any other to an air rocket that can launch a grown man into the sky, “Life Size Toys” is all about taking playground fun to an entirely new level. Among the toys featured in the series are: Yo-Yo, Lego, Radio Flyer, Rubber Duck, Stomp Rocket, Thomas The Tank Engine, and more.

Joining Pastrana in “Life Size Toys” is trailblazing professional freestyle motocross athlete Vicki Golden. Golden has four X-Games medals in her trophy case, is the first female rider to qualify for Supercross and Arenacross and in 2019 broke the firewall world record. In “Life Size Toys,” though, she will face challenges unlike any she’s seen before. Also along for the ride are Nitro Circus favorites Trevor Piranha, Hubert Rowland, and Josh Hall. Together all five have one goal in mind: to never grow up.

“Life Size Toys” is produced by Nitro Circus, part of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. Thrill One CEO Joe Carr and Nitro Circus CEO Andy Edwards are executive producers, along with Trip Taylor of Sunny Skye Productions and Mike Colón.