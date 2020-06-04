Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Sun Jun 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Salt Lake City 2 Supercross Highlights

June 4, 2020 11:30am
Salt Lake City 2 Supercross Highlights

Watch all the action from both the 450SX and 250SX East Region at the Salt Lake City 2 Supercross.

Videos courtesy of NBC Sports.

450SX

In the 450SX main event, Zach Osborne, Cooper Webb, and Eli Tomac fought for the lead until the defending champion took his second win of the 2020 championship. Watch the full highlights from the night program below:

250SX

In the 250SX main event, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammates Colt Nichols and Shane McElrath battled for the lead as GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton had to fight through the pack after washing out his front end early. Watch the full highlights from the night program below:

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now