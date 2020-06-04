Salt Lake City 2 Supercross Highlights
June 4, 2020 11:30am
Watch all the action from both the 450SX and 250SX East Region at the Salt Lake City 2 Supercross.
Videos courtesy of NBC Sports.
450SX
In the 450SX main event, Zach Osborne, Cooper Webb, and Eli Tomac fought for the lead until the defending champion took his second win of the 2020 championship. Watch the full highlights from the night program below:
250SX
In the 250SX main event, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammates Colt Nichols and Shane McElrath battled for the lead as GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton had to fight through the pack after washing out his front end early. Watch the full highlights from the night program below: