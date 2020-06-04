2020 FIM Junior World Championship Cancelled

(MONACO) Principality of Monaco—It is with great regret that Infront Moto Racing and the FIM must inform the 2020 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, originally scheduled to take place on the 8th – 9th of August in Megalopolis, Greece, will not be taking place this year.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the global restrictions put in place for safety reasons, many of the 2020 events have been forced to be rescheduled to a later date.

Regarding the FIM 85cc and 125cc Junior Motocross World Championships and the FIM 65cc Junior Motocross World Cup organized for young riders from all over the world, the event could not be rescheduled beyond the end of August, as many of the riders aged between 10-17 years old will be back at school / college, and it was considered that their education remains the absolute priority.

We look forward to 2021 when we will see the return of the highly anticipated youth event. We would like to thank the FIM, the local organizer, as well as all participants and our fans for their continued support during this difficult period.