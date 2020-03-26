*Hero image courtesy of Cody Darr.

Timing is everything in supercross and it seems like things happened at the wrong time for Logan Leitzel this year. After earning his supercross license through the Supercross Futures program, Leitzel made his supercross debut at Daytona where he qualified straight to his first night show appearance. But that’s all we got to see of the 19-year-old as the series was postponed less than a week later.

With all racing grinding to a halt, privateers may struggle even more with lost wages during this time. Fortunately for Leitzel, he has a way to pass the time. We caught up with him this week.

Racer X: This year, you raced Supercross Futures and got your pro license. Talk about the process of going through that and how you basically got your pro license.

Logan Leitzel: Oh man, it was insane. You know, going to those races, they’re so intense just with everyone there and all the amateurs just fighting it out for those points. So basically, I went to Tampa and I finished a seventh or eighth there. So, that got me three points. Then after Tampa, I decided to drive 16 hours to Texas to get this thing done so that I can race professional. I packed up and drove to Texas in my old truck and I got an eighth in Arlington and then that was pretty much it. But it was wild doing those races; they’re crazy.

So, once you actually got your license you lined up at Daytona. Tell me what it was like to actually be on a pro gate against all these other guys that you’ve seen on TV or that you’ve raced before. How does that compare to just the amateur stuff that you were doing before that?

Honestly, it was pretty rad. It was so cool to finally be like, “Dang, I’m actually here. I’m actually racing with these guys.” I’m not really one to get star struck or anything, you know, I was really calm about everything and I was pretty professional like I should be. But it was pretty awesome. It kind of hit me when I’m on the gate for the heat race and I saw [Shane] McElrath and [RJ] Hampshire and I was like, “I’m out here!” So, it was pretty surreal at the time and it was pretty awesome just to be out there with them guys.