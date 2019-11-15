Racerhead #46

Supercross Down Under (Jason Weigandt)

Kia Ora! I'm checking in from Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, host of the Monster Energy S-X Open tonight. Yes, tonight. I'm 17 hours ahead of my Eastern-Time colleagues so it's Saturday already here. This New Zealand race is round four of the five-round Australian Supercross Championship, but also round one of the two-race FIM Oceania Supercross Championship, which also features the big Aus-X Open in Melbourne in two weeks. So these last two rounds stand out from the other Australian supercross rounds. They bring in the big guest stars—Jason Anderson, Joey Savatgy and Chad Reed, in this case—and they crown an actual FIM Oceania Champion when it’s over (Reed is actually the defending FIM Oceania champ. Who knew?) Also, Ricky Carmichael is here to race against Kiwi legend Ben Townley, and he’ll also join me in the TV commentary booth when he’s not on the track.

Although it’s nearly as far away from home and you can possibly go (took me 18 hours of flying to get here), New Zealand is both foreign and not foreign all at once. Auckland is a huge, modern, beautiful city, no different than any other major metropolis. Everyone speaks English here, of course. But you do have to drive on the opposite side of the road. They do have McDonald’s with drive-thrus here, but, um, I would never go to a McDonald’s here and miss the cultural experience of local cuisine. But, let’s just say that a friend told me that he had to go to McDonald’s here because his kids wanted what they wanted. Yes, a friend. They offer a Kiwi burger which has beets on it. The friend said otherwise McD’s tastes exactly like it does at home.

Drive north of the city and you’re quickly into some of the most beautiful countryside on earth. Within minutes we found a park featuring a trek through a rainforest, and then minutes from there were found an amazing beach. Keep going and you get into some mountains, which are almost always lined with sheep. On Thursday the race promoters sent us to Sheep World to give the racers a cultural experience. Jason Anderson got to sheer a sheep, and Justin Brayton was put in charge of sorting different sheep into different holding pens. The racers also got a brewery tour and a stop for the most elaborate, over-the-top ice cream of all time. Yes, racers will have some ice cream at an off-season race. Everything is so laid back compared to racing in the U.S. Savatgy keeps saying how different everyone will act in Anaheim in January. On Thursday night, we all participated in a big poker tournament sponsored by the race and then to a Monster Energy party. Some of the racers ducked out but some stayed, and everyone got along well. Most of Thursday, the riders were all stuffed into a van together to hit these various stops. You had Anderson’s Team Fried guys shooting video along with Savatgy shooting for his own vlog, but everyone operated as one big group.

“Jason and I used to be teammates, but I’m not gonna’ lie, we haven’t hung out in a minute,” said Savatgy. “We all realized it’s kind of sad that riders have to fly halfway around the world to actually bro down with each other, but that’s a tradition of these off-season races.