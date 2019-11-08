Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, Zach Osborne Extend Contract Through 2021

Zach Osborne and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team have agreed to an extension that will keep Osborne on the team through the 2021 season. Osborne signed with the team in April 2018 to stay through the 2020 season, but the team has now signed the 29-year-old for the following year as well.

“I’m super grateful to continue my relationship with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing,” Osborne said. “We’ve had some very successful years and I’m looking forward to more. I’ve truly enjoyed being a part of this program since the revitalization of the brand started back in 2015 and it feels like just yesterday that I joined the team. We have a great group of people and I enjoy going racing with them every weekend.”

Osborne suffered a collarbone injury prior to the start of his 450SX rookie campaign and got off to a slow start when he returned, finishing 22-10-22 in his first three rounds. However, he settled in and managed eight more top-ten finishes in the 11 total rounds of supercross that he raced in 2019. He was leading the East Rutherford Supercross and although a mistake cost him the main event win, he earned his maiden 450SX podium. He finished 14th in the 450SX points standings.

In the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Osborne was right up to speed with the top runners in the class. He earned his first 450 Class moto win at the Southwick National, and his 3-1 finishes landed him second overall. He missed the RedBud National with a shoulder injury but finished in the top five in 21 of the 22 motos he raced in before finishing fifth in the 450 Class points standings.

“As a Team Manager you hope to have a least one opportunity in your career to have that one special rider—someone who is talented, motivated and driven to win races and be a champion,” said team manager Bobby Hewitt. “More importantly, someone who understands the meaning of a man’s character and those you represent on and off the track, and for me, Zach has been and always will be that guy! It has been a privilege to have Zach on the team and it is my hope that he will continue and finish his career with me and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team.”