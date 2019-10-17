Results Archive
Read Now: Will Electric Motorcycles Save Motorcycling? MXoN, Chinese MX, and More

October 17, 2019 2:00pm

The December 2019 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Sign up now for the print and/or award-winning digital edition. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read now.

Inside the December issue of Racer X magazine

  • The 73rd annual FIM Motocross of Nations was a disappointment for Team USA, but there’s cause for optimism.
  • Minicycles could be the frontier battleground in the electric-motorcycle revolution. 
  • The FIM Motocross World Championship made its debut in China, and our Jason Thomas was there. 
  • Brothers Logan and Jordan Martin rehabbed a ’96 XR400 for a race that lasts 24 straight hours. What could go wrong? 

All these features and much more inside the December issue.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo debuted in the pro ranks in 2013 saddled with sky-high expectations. In 2019, he finally managed to lock down the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship—and Page One of our December issue.
Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo debuted in the pro ranks in 2013 saddled with sky-high expectations. In 2019, he finally managed to lock down the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship—and Page One of our December issue.

The Imperfect Storm

The 73rd Motocross of Nations in the Netherlands was once again an untimely test of men and machines—not to mention a lesson in new media.

Will These Bikes Save Motorcycling?

Electric bikes hold a world of advantages for the future of the sport—but how will racing work?

Worlds Apart

When the MXGP of China went off in Shanghai in September, it opened a whole new world to professional motocross.

All Night Long

Surviving 24 hours on an ancient Honda XR400 in the upstate New York woods.

Side 1 of our collectible pull-out poster features Monster Energy Kawasaki’s new AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class Champion, Adam Cianciarulo.

Side 2 pays tribute to 2019 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee Ron Lechien, with a sweet Paul Buckley shot from Southwick ’87.

