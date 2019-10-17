Read Now: Will Electric Motorcycles Save Motorcycling? MXoN, Chinese MX, and More
Inside the December issue of Racer X magazine
The Imperfect Storm
The 73rd Motocross of Nations in the Netherlands was once again an untimely test of men and machines—not to mention a lesson in new media.
Will These Bikes Save Motorcycling?
Electric bikes hold a world of advantages for the future of the sport—but how will racing work?
Worlds Apart
When the MXGP of China went off in Shanghai in September, it opened a whole new world to professional motocross.
All Night Long
Surviving 24 hours on an ancient Honda XR400 in the upstate New York woods.
Poster Info (Print Edition Only)
Side 1 of our collectible pull-out poster features Monster Energy Kawasaki’s new AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class Champion, Adam Cianciarulo.
Side 2 pays tribute to 2019 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee Ron Lechien, with a sweet Paul Buckley shot from Southwick ’87.