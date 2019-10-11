Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Thad Duvall announced on Instagram this afternoon that he suffered a knee injury earlier in the week that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2019 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series.

“Tuesday afternoon I was having such a badass time ripping with the boys when halfway through a moto I had caught my foot in a rut, it hurt like hell…Thursday I had found out that I really did a number with a fracture and tearing my mcl an acl.”

Through round 11 (of 13) of the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, Duvall (258 points) trailed FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell (295 points) by 37 points in the overall championship standings. Duvall has earned four overall wins this year.

