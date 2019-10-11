Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. Netherlands
  2. Belgium
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Summit
Sat Oct 12
Articles
Upcoming
Monster Energy Cup
Sat Oct 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Thad Duvall Suffers Knee Injury, To Miss Rest of 2019 Championship

October 11, 2019 3:20pm | by:
Thad Duvall Suffers Knee Injury, To Miss Rest of 2019 Championship

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Thad Duvall announced on Instagram this afternoon that he suffered a knee injury earlier in the week that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2019 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series. 

“Tuesday afternoon I was having such a badass time ripping with the boys when halfway through a moto I had caught my foot in a rut, it hurt like hell…Thursday I had found out that I really did a number with a fracture and tearing my mcl an acl.”

Through round 11 (of 13) of the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, Duvall (258 points) trailed FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell (295 points) by 37 points in the overall championship standings. Duvall has earned four overall wins this year.

Below is his full post:

Read Now
November 2019 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2019 Digital Issue Availalbe Now