All classes will follow a two-moto racing format where each moto will be five minutes plus one lap in length, except for the 50cc class which will clock four minutes plus one lap motos.

For the first-time ever, the 250 Futures and Supermini Futures classes will be contested in front of a capacity crowd as part of the Monster Energy Cup on Saturday, October 19. The entire race will be broadcast live on NBCSN starting at 7 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET or live via the NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Digital's direct-to-consumer live streaming product.

The 250 Futures and Supermini Futures classes feature the sports most talented up and coming athletes and the Monster Energy Cup will provide the perfect backdrop as the elite of the amateur ranks compete on the same track as their Supercross heroes.

The top ten finishers in the 250 Futures class will automatically receive their Supercross license allowing these competitors to potentially line up in Anaheim on January 4 when the 2020 season opens.

Tickets are available at the Thomas & Mack Center Box Office, online at UNLVtickets.com, 702-739-FANS or through SupercrossFutures.com. Tickets are good for both days, October 20 and 21.

