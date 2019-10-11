Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. Netherlands
  2. Belgium
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Summit
Sat Oct 12
Articles
Upcoming
Monster Energy Cup
Sat Oct 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Supercross Futures AMA National Championship to be Livestreamed via SupercrossFutures.com

October 11, 2019 11:30am | by:
Supercross Futures AMA National Championship to be Livestreamed via SupercrossFutures.com

Main Image: Feld Entertainment

Ellenton, Fla.—The Supercross Futures AMA National Championship will be livestreamed from Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on October 21 starting at 7:15 a.m. PT / 10:15 a.m. ET at SupercrossFutures.com. 

Fans can tune into the Supercross Futures website to watch an entire day of championship racing as 24 classes will be contested starting with the first gate drop at 7:30 a.m. PT with the Supermini 1 (12-15) class and ending with the 65cc (7-9) class at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Supercross Futures AMA National Championship Livestream Schedule
Supercross Futures AMA National Championship Livestream Schedule

All classes will follow a two-moto racing format where each moto will be five minutes plus one lap in length, except for the 50cc class which will clock four minutes plus one lap motos. 

For the first-time ever, the 250 Futures and Supermini Futures classes will be contested in front of a capacity crowd as part of the Monster Energy Cup on Saturday, October 19. The entire race will be broadcast live on NBCSN starting at 7 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET or live via the NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Digital's direct-to-consumer live streaming product.  

The 250 Futures and Supermini Futures classes feature the sports most talented up and coming athletes and the Monster Energy Cup will provide the perfect backdrop as the elite of the amateur ranks compete on the same track as their Supercross heroes.  

The top ten finishers in the 250 Futures class will automatically receive their Supercross license allowing these competitors to potentially line up in Anaheim on January 4 when the 2020 season opens.

Tickets are available at the Thomas & Mack Center Box Office, online at UNLVtickets.com, 702-739-FANS or through SupercrossFutures.com. Tickets are good for both days, October 20 and 21.

For more information, purchase tickets or follow the action throughout the weekend, please visit supercrossfutures.com or follow via social channels:

Read Now
November 2019 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2019 Digital Issue Availalbe Now