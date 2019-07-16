Buchanan, MI—Amateur racing invaded RedBud MX on Sunday, July 7, 2019, for RedBud Amateur Motocross Days, held in conjunction with the RedBud National, round seven of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Amateur Days is part of MX Sports Pro Racing’s expanded amateur racing program, which provides some of the fastest amateurs in the country an opportunity to compete on the same course as the top professionals in the world. The program was established to promote the continued growth of the amateur racing component of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series—the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Among the many amateur winners at RedBud MX was Christopher Blackmer (Yam), who stood out in the Schoolboy 1 class. Blackmer made a last-lap pass on Blood Money Racing teammate Caden Switzer (KTM) to win the first moto, and then backed it up with a start-to-finish victory in moto two.

“I didn’t get a very good start in the first moto,” said Blackmer. “I was in second or third, but I was able to work my way up and I ended up passing Caden in the next to last turn to win it.”

Getting to race the same track that the pros raced the day before was a highlight of the weekend for Blackmer.

“I always like coming to RedBud, and getting to ride the pro track was exciting,” said Blackmer. “It’s pretty cool because you’re thinking, ‘I’m riding the same exact corner that Eli Tomac or [Justin] Barcia rode.’ I always think it’s pretty cool to do that.”

Caden Switzer ended up in the runner-up slot behind Blackmer with a 2-2 moto tally, while Brandon DeYoung (Yam) went 3-5 for third overall.