450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
High Voltage
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

July 8, 2019 6:30am

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship

Round 7 (of 12) - RedBud - Buchanan, MI

RedBud - 450

- Buchanan, MI

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO1 - 2 Kawasaki KX
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM2 - 4 Husqvarna FC 450
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France7 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC3 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany6 - 3 Honda CRF450
6Justin Bogle Cushing, OK4 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA5 - 9 KTM 450 SX-F FE
8Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO9 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F FE
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom12 - 7 Husqvarna FC 450
10Fredrik Noren Sweden8 - 13 Suzuki RM-Z450
RedBud - 250

- Buchanan, MI

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL5 - 2 Kawasaki KX250F
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY3 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL2 - 8 Honda CRF250
5Hunter Lawrence Australia8 - 4 Honda CRF250
6Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX4 - 11 Yamaha YZ250F
7Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK11 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA10 - 7 Husqvarna FC 250
9Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ6 - 12 Yamaha YZ250F
10Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA9 - 10 KTM 250 SX-F FE
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO304
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France270
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany264
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM252
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC238
6Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA227
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY170
8Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA159
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK150
10Dean Ferris Australia136
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL307
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France282
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY281
4Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK204
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL200
6Hunter Lawrence Australia193
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA173
8Chase Sexton La Moille, IL167
9Alex Martin Millville, MN165
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC129
125 All star series

Round 7 (of 12) - RedBud - Buchanan, MI

RedBud - 125 All Star Race

- Buchanan, MI

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1 Hanover, MA KTM
2Nicholas Wey DeWitt, MI Husqvarna
3 Stanford, KY Husqvarna
4 Waconia, MN Yamaha
5 Waterford, MI Yamaha
6 Bemidji, MN KTM
7Broc Peterson Toledo, OH Yamaha
8Joseph Dalzell Belvidere, IL Yamaha
9 Grove City, PA Husqvarna
10 Scottsdale, AZ Yamaha
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Round 11 (of 18) - MXGP of Indonesia - Pangkal Pinang - Bangka, Indonesia

MXGP of Indonesia - MXGP

- Bangka, Indonesia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Tim Gajser Slovenia1 - 2 Honda
2Romain Febvre France4 - 1 Yamaha
3Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands5 - 3 KTM
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland3 - 4 Yamaha
5Max Anstie United Kingdom2 - 6 KTM
6Gautier Paulin France7 - 5 Yamaha
7Pauls Jonass Latvia8 - 7 Husqvarna
8Brian Bogers Netherlands12 - 8 Honda
9Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania10 - 10 Husqvarna
10Tanel Leok Estonia13 - 9 Husqvarna
MXGP of Indonesia - MX2

- Bangka, Indonesia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain1 - 2 KTM
2Tom Vialle France2 - 3 KTM
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark6 - 1 Husqvarna
4Maxime Renaux France3 - 7 Yamaha
5Jed Beaton Australia5 - 5 Husqvarna
6Brent Van Doninck Belgium8 - 6 Honda
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa4 - 13 Honda
8Henry Jacobi Germany10 - 8 Kawasaki
9Bas Vaessen Netherlands7 - 11 KTM
10Jago Geerts Belgium18 - 4 Yamaha
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia510
2Antonio Cairoli Italy358
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland345
4Gautier Paulin France334
5Arnaud Tonus Switzerland305
6Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania282
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands276
8Pauls Jonass Latvia260
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium255
10Romain Febvre France252
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain494
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark443
3Jago Geerts Belgium334
4Tom Vialle France326
5Henry Jacobi Germany307
6Ben Watson United Kingdom246
7Mitchell Evans Australia228
8Adam Sterry United Kingdom224
9Bas Vaessen Netherlands209
10Jed Beaton Australia192
AMSOIL GNCC

Round 9 (of 13) - High Voltage GNCC

High Voltage - Overall

- Dilliner, PA

RiderHometownMachine
1Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV Husqvarna
2Kailub Russell Boonville, NC KTM
3Josh Strang Australia Kawasaki
4 Cookeville, TN Kawasaki
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC KTM
6Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
7Steward Baylor Belton, SC KTM
8Layne Michael Fairmont, WV Husqvarna
9 Duvall, WA Yamaha
10Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
High Voltage - XC2 Pro

- Dilliner, PA

RiderHometownMachine
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
3 New Zealand KTM
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN Beta
5 Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
6 Sumter, SC KTM
7 Landrum, SC Kawasaki
8 Orlando, FL Husqvarna
9 Canada KTM
10Austin Lee Bedford, IN Honda
High Voltage - XC3 Pro-Am

- Dilliner, PA

RiderHometownMachine
1Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL KTM
2 West Sunbury, PA Yamaha
3 Parkersburg, WV KTM
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL Beta
5 Burgettstown, PA KTM
6 Indianola, PA Suzuki
7 Pittsburgh, PA Yamaha
High Voltage - WXC

- Dilliner, PA

RiderHometownMachine
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH KTM
2Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC KTM
3 New Zealand Yamaha
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN Beta
5 Bridgeton, NJ KTM
6 Birchrunville, PA KTM
7 Bloomington, IN KTM
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC250
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV207
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC180
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT150
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
6Josh Strang Australia113
7Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA96
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
9 Cookeville, TN92
10 Duvall, WA73
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT270
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN166
3 Jefferson, GA141
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA138
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN132
6 New Zealand132
7 Millville, NJ118
8 Landrum, SC110
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA104
10 Orlando, FL93
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL233
3 West Sunbury, PA147
4 Indianola, PA145
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Parkersburg, WV71
7 Waterford Works, NJ65
8 Fife Lake, MI56
9 Lynnville, IN46
10 Gilbert, SC37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH245
2Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC184
3Tayla Jones Australia183
4 New Zealand174
5 Bridgeton, NJ130
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH118
7 Birchrunville, PA105
8 Bloomington, IN105
9 Knoxville, TN96
10 Mchenry, MD84
Other championship standings

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 5 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki231
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM176
3rdJake MillwardHusqvarna156
4thGert KrestinovKawasaki147
5thBrad AndersonKTM125

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan Walsh Husqvarna193
2ndAlvin OstlundHusqvarna187
3rdBas VaessenKTM169
4thJosh GilbertHonda169
5thMartin BarrYamaha158

AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS

Through Round 6 (of 10)

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stLuke CloutYamaha332
2ndHayden MellrossKTM329
3rdTodd WatersHusqvarna327
4thJustin RodbellSuzuki253
5thJayden RykersSuzuki248

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stWilson ToddHusqvarna344
2ndKyle WebsterHonda320
3rdJay WilsonYamaha319
4thNathan CrawfordYamaha272
5thAaron TantiYamaha272

MXD Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM356
2ndMaximus PurvisYamaha339
3rdRhys BuddHonda293
4thBrodie EllisYamaha263
5thMason RoweKTM261

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour

Through Round 3 (of 8) 

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stColton FacciottiHonda139
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha131
3rdCole ThompsonKTM110
4thMike AlessiHonda106
5thMatt GoerkeKawasaki106

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda133
2ndMarshal WeltinHusqvarna123
3rdJosh OsbyYamaha111
4thJess PettisKTM111
5thTyler MedagliaKawasaki109

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO

Through Round 5 

Pro Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stKailub RussellKTM272
2ndThad DuVallHusqvarna226
3rdJosh StrangKawasaki206
4thJosh TothKTM168
5thJordan AshburnKawasaki160

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderPoints
1stSteward Baylor110
2ndRussell Bobbitt87
3rdEvan Smith76
4thGrant Baylor69
5thCody Barnes60

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 4

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stGraham JarvisHusqvarna2690
2ndManuel LettenbichlerKTM2570
3rdMario RomanSherco2540
4thAlfredo GomezHusqvarna2314
5thBilly BoltHusqvarna2155

ADAC MX Masters

Through Round 2

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTanel LeokYamaha76
2ndDennis UllrichHusqvarna72
3rdJens GettemannKawasaki68
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM57
5thBence SzvobodaKTM51

DUTCH MASTERS

Through Round 3

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna141
2ndGlenn ColdenhoffKTM110
3rdPauls JonassHusqvarna105
4thPetar PetrovKTM84
5thLars Van BerkelHusqvarna75

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki132
2ndJago GeertsYamaha115
3rdBen WatsonYamaha104
4thRoan Van De MoosdijkKawasaki83
5thAdam SterryKawasaki82

WORCS

Through Round 6 

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM150
2ndDante OliveiraKTM122
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna97
4thZach BellKawasaki93
5thRicky DietrichHonda88

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike