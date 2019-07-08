Wake-Up Call

Lilly Family Farm Dilliner, PA High Voltage Amsoil GNCC Racing
Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship
Round 7 (of 12) - RedBud - Buchanan, MI
RedBud - 450Full Results
RedBud - 250Full Results
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019 Full Standings
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019 Full Standings
125 All star series
Round 7 (of 12) - RedBud - Buchanan, MI
RedBud - 125 All Star Race
Full Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Justin Cokinos
|Hanover, MA
| KTM
|2
| Nicholas Wey
|DeWitt, MI
| Husqvarna
|3
| Luke Vonlinger
|Stanford, KY
| Husqvarna
|4
| Cameron Skaalerud
|Waconia, MN
| Yamaha
|5
| Noah Willbrandt
|Waterford, MI
| Yamaha
|6
| Trent Wittwer
|Bemidji, MN
| KTM
|7
| Broc Peterson
|Toledo, OH
| Yamaha
|8
| Joseph Dalzell
|Belvidere, IL
| Yamaha
|9
| John Ayers
|Grove City, PA
| Husqvarna
|10
| David Pingree
|Scottsdale, AZ
| Yamaha
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp
Round 11 (of 18) - MXGP of Indonesia - Pangkal Pinang - Bangka, Indonesia
MXGP of Indonesia - MXGPFull Results
MXGP of Indonesia - MX2Full Results
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019 Full Standings
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019 Full Standings
AMSOIL GNCC
Round 9 (of 13) - High Voltage GNCC
High Voltage - OverallFull Results
High Voltage - XC2 ProFull Results
High Voltage - XC3 Pro-AmFull Results
High Voltage - WXCFull Results
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019 Full Standings
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019 Full Standings
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|2
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|233
|3
| Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|147
|4
| Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|145
|5
| Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
| Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|71
|7
| Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|8
| Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|9
| Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|10
| Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019 Full Standings
Other championship standings
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 5 (of 8)
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|231
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|176
|3rd
|Jake Millward
|Husqvarna
|156
|4th
|Gert Krestinov
|Kawasaki
|147
|5th
|Brad Anderson
|KTM
|125
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|193
|2nd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|187
|3rd
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|169
|4th
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|169
|5th
|Martin Barr
|Yamaha
|158
AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS
Through Round 6 (of 10)
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|332
|2nd
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|329
|3rd
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|327
|4th
|Justin Rodbell
|Suzuki
|253
|5th
|Jayden Rykers
|Suzuki
|248
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|Husqvarna
|344
|2nd
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|320
|3rd
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|319
|4th
|Nathan Crawford
|Yamaha
|272
|5th
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|272
MXD Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|356
|2nd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|339
|3rd
|Rhys Budd
|Honda
|293
|4th
|Brodie Ellis
|Yamaha
|263
|5th
|Mason Rowe
|KTM
|261
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour
Through Round 3 (of 8)
450 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|139
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|131
|3rd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|110
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|106
|5th
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|106
250 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|133
|2nd
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|123
|3rd
|Josh Osby
|Yamaha
|111
|4th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|111
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|109
KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO
Through Round 5
Pro Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|272
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|Husqvarna
|226
|3rd
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|206
|4th
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|168
|5th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|160
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 4
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|110
|2nd
|Russell Bobbitt
|87
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|76
|4th
|Grant Baylor
|69
|5th
|Cody Barnes
|60
World Enduro Super Series
Through Round 4
Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|2690
|2nd
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|2570
|3rd
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|2540
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|2314
|5th
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|2155
ADAC MX Masters
Through Round 2
Masters Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tanel Leok
|Yamaha
|76
|2nd
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|72
|3rd
|Jens Gettemann
|Kawasaki
|68
|4th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|KTM
|57
|5th
|Bence Szvoboda
|KTM
|51
DUTCH MASTERS
Through Round 3
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|141
|2nd
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|110
|3rd
|Pauls Jonass
|Husqvarna
|105
|4th
|Petar Petrov
|KTM
|84
|5th
|Lars Van Berkel
|Husqvarna
|75
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|132
|2nd
|Jago Geerts
|Yamaha
|115
|3rd
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
|104
|4th
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Kawasaki
|83
|5th
|Adam Sterry
|Kawasaki
|82
WORCS
Through Round 6
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|150
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|122
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|97
|4th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|93
|5th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|88
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike