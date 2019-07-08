During the RedBud National, fans were treated to the seventh round of the 125 All Star Series. Justin Cokinos, of Hanover, Massachusetts, took the victory over former pro Nick Wey and Luke Vonlinger. Cameron Skaalerud and Noah Wilbrandt rounded out the top five.

Racer X’s own David Pingree competed in his first 125 All Star race of 2019 and finished tenth.

Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the seventh round of the 125 All Star Series.