Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
High Voltage
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 14
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 20
Articles
Full Schedule

Justin Cokinos Wins 125 All Star Race at RedBud

July 8, 2019 5:30pm
Justin Cokinos Wins 125 All Star Race at RedBud

During the RedBud National, fans were treated to the seventh round of the 125 All Star Series. Justin Cokinos, of Hanover, Massachusetts, took the victory over former pro Nick Wey and Luke Vonlinger. Cameron Skaalerud and Noah Wilbrandt rounded out the top five.

Racer X’s own David Pingree competed in his first 125 All Star race of 2019 and finished tenth.

Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the seventh round of the 125 All Star Series.

RedBud - 125 All Star Race

- Buchanan, MI

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1 Hanover, MA KTM
2Nicholas Wey DeWitt, MI Husqvarna
3 Stanford, KY Husqvarna
4 Waconia, MN Yamaha
5 Waterford, MI Yamaha
6 Bemidji, MN KTM
7Broc Peterson Toledo, OH Yamaha
8Joseph Dalzell Belvidere, IL Yamaha
9 Grove City, PA Husqvarna
10 Scottsdale, AZ Yamaha
11 Grand Rapids, MI Yamaha
12 Cedar Rapids, IA KTM
13 Musegon, MI Yamaha
14 Bellevue, MI Husqvarna
15 Hudsonville, MI Yamaha
16 Mantua, OH Yamaha
17 Quincy, MI KTM
18 Cincinnati, OH Yamaha
19 McHenry, IL Yamaha
20 Wheatfield, IN KTM
Full Results