Justin Cokinos Wins 125 All Star Race at RedBud
July 8, 2019 5:30pm
During the RedBud National, fans were treated to the seventh round of the 125 All Star Series. Justin Cokinos, of Hanover, Massachusetts, took the victory over former pro Nick Wey and Luke Vonlinger. Cameron Skaalerud and Noah Wilbrandt rounded out the top five.
Racer X’s own David Pingree competed in his first 125 All Star race of 2019 and finished tenth.
Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the seventh round of the 125 All Star Series.
RedBud - 125 All Star Race
RedBud MX - Buchanan, MI
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Justin Cokinos
|Hanover, MA
|KTM
|2
|Nicholas Wey
|DeWitt, MI
|Husqvarna
|3
|Luke Vonlinger
|Stanford, KY
|Husqvarna
|4
|Cameron Skaalerud
|Waconia, MN
|Yamaha
|5
|Noah Willbrandt
|Waterford, MI
|Yamaha
|6
|Trent Wittwer
|Bemidji, MN
|KTM
|7
|Broc Peterson
|Toledo, OH
|Yamaha
|8
|Joseph Dalzell
|Belvidere, IL
|Yamaha
|9
|John E. Ayers
|Grove City, PA
|Husqvarna
|10
|David Pingree
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Yamaha
|11
|Nick Vaughn
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Yamaha
|12
|Chase Stevenson
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|KTM
|13
|Christopher Blackmer
|Musegon, MI
|Yamaha
|14
|Konnor Visger
|Bellevue, MI
|Husqvarna
|15
|Todd DeHoop
|Hudsonville, MI
|Yamaha
|16
|David Hand
|Mantua, OH
|Yamaha
|17
|Jeremy Ball
|Quincy, MI
|KTM
|18
|Michael Mercer
|Cincinnati, OH
|Yamaha
|19
|Kyle Kunstman
|McHenry, IL
|Yamaha
|20
|Joey Suges
|Wheatfield, IN
|KTM