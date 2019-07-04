Racer X Films: 2002 Yamaha YZ250 Project Build
This bike was bought as several boxes full of parts (which can be a mistake when you don’t know that all of the pieces are really there). Buying a bike that has everything there and bolted up is a big help knowing you won’t be chasing unobtainable parts. The good news is we only had $1,000 into the blown-up bike.
A complete rebuild was much needed on this blown-up YZ250. The Cylinder had to be repaired by Millennium and a full Wrench Rabbit kit was used to get the engine back up to par. We powder coated the frame and replaced all bearings and seals on the machine with Pivot Works kits. All Balls provided new cables and for the brakes—they offer full rebuild kits as well. The motor on this bike is very similar to the 2019 YZ250, which is one of the reasons we didn’t hesitate to dive into this rebuild. The suspension has been updated since then, but this stuff still works well. And for some folks, the steel frame has a more forgiving, plush feel than the current aluminum framed YZ.
Clarke Manufacturing was a huge part of this build as they are able to make OEM looking tanks in stock size that match the custom Polisport updated plastic for the bike. Once we had more modern looking plastics, we had the crew at DeCal Works build us a custom graphics kit. San Diego Powder Coating painted the frame an amazing blue while the motor and suspension were getting fixed up. We also rebuilt the bike with a fastener kit from Bolt Motorcycle Hardware, a must when you’re working on older bikes like these and trying to make them look new again. The stock forks wound up being broken internally, so we found some cheap 2006 forks that were in decent shape for Factory Connection to massage. We ran the Pro Circuit suggested jetting off their website and this machine ran amazingly.
Is this all worth it? Most likely, not. What the heck? Many guys want to know how much all this costs, but Jay says that in many cases the math can be tough. This bike in completed form could bring $3,000-$4,000, max. However with $1,500 we had to spend on the motor and suspension and then another $1,500 in bling and upgrades, it can be tough. But there are more and more guys out there that are a bit eccentric and want to build something that is special to them. For these fanatics, as long as the math breaks even, they are okay with it. Jay says you won’t likely make money restoring bikes, but it’s a heck of a lot of fun.
On the track, this YZ was as fun as any modern two-stroke. The motor was sharp, crisp and felt like a brand-new engine, thanks to the Wrench Rabbit kit. All the brakes and controls felt like new as well, because they really were after being rebuilt! The best part was getting back on an steel frame after all these years. While the difference is subtle, you can feel the additional flex in the frame, which gives a softer, more forgiving feel on landings and in sharp chop. It had a more compliant tendency when you would hit a section wrong or come up short on something. I was smiling big after a few laps on this bike and, to be honest, I didn’t want to quit riding. Thanks to Jay Clark for letting us test his latest build!
Wrench Rabbit
www.wrenchrabbit.com
Full rebuild with Hot Rods Complete Bottom end kit that includes complete crankshaft, main bearing/seal kit, transmission bearings and complete engine gasket kit. A Vertex Pistons Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips) is also included.
FMF Racing
www.fmfracing.com
Fatty exhaust
Shorty Silencer
Millennium Tech
www.mt-llc.com
Strip, re-pair damage and re-plate to stock size
Supersprox
www.supersproxusa.com
Front & Rear Sprocket
MX Chain
Pivot Works
www.pivotworks.com
Steering stem bearing kit
Linkage rebuild kit
Swing arm rebuild kit
Dunlop Tire
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
MX33 front
MX33 Rear
All Balls
www.allballsracing.com
Carb Rebuild kit
Throttle Cable
Clutch Cable
Front & Rear caliper & master Cyl brake rebuilds & Brake pins
Hinson Clutch Components
www.hinsonracing.com
Full Clutch set up with cover
Factory Connection
www.factoryconnection.com
Suspension rebuild and service
Pro Factory Hoses
www.profactoryhoses.com
Radiator hoses in white
Clarke Racing
www.clarkemfg.com
Stock OEM looking blue fuel tank in stock size.
MotoTassinari
www.mototassinari.com
V-Force Reed Cage
Uni Filter
www.unifilter.com
Two-stage Air Filter
Polisport
www.polisport.com
Full updated Plastic kit
Moto Seat
www.motoseat.com
Custom Seat Cover
Works Connection
www.worksconnection.com
Front and rear brake cap
Rotating bar mount front brake
Hour Meter and Mount
Stand
Clutch Perch assy
Front Brake Lever
Chain Adjuster blocks
Frame guards (modified from 2001)
San Diego Powder Coating
www.sandiegopowdercoating.com
Sandblasting, powder with super-durable clear, and “race prep masking"
DeCal Works
www.decalmx.com
Semi-Custom Graphics kit
Pre printed number plates backgrounds
Fuel Star
www.fuel-star.com
Fuel Valve Assy
IMS
www.imsproducts.com
Footpegs
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
www.klotzlube.com
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix
Motion Pro
www.motionpro.com
Grip Glue
Throttle Tube
Renthal
www.renthal.com
604 Fat Bars
Tacky Grips
Bolt Motorcycle Hardware
www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com
Hardware kit
ICW
www.icwbikestands.com
Radiator straightening and bracing
Fasst Co
www.fasstco.com
Rear Brake Return Spring
Rear Brake Clevis
TM Designs
www.tmdesignworks.com
Rear Chain Guide
Chain/Swing slider
Tusk
www.tuskoffroad.com
Front brake line
Oversized front Rotor
Rear rotor
Complete Wheel set
Sprocket Bolts
Rotor Bolts
Scar
www.scar-racing.com
Aluminium Footpegs
VP Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
C12 mixed with pump
