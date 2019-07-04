Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
Florida
Articles
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sat Jul 6
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 14
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2002 Yamaha YZ250 Project Build

July 4, 2019 12:25pm | by:

This bike was bought as several boxes full of parts (which can be a mistake when you don’t know that all of the pieces are really there). Buying a bike that has everything there and bolted up is a big help knowing you won’t be chasing unobtainable parts. The good news is we only had $1,000 into the blown-up bike. 

A complete rebuild was much needed on this blown-up YZ250. The Cylinder had to be repaired by Millennium and a full Wrench Rabbit kit was used to get the engine back up to par. We powder coated the frame and replaced all bearings and seals on the machine with Pivot Works kits. All Balls provided new cables and for the brakes—they offer full rebuild kits as well. The motor on this bike is very similar to the 2019 YZ250, which is one of the reasons we didn’t hesitate to dive into this rebuild. The suspension has been updated since then, but this stuff still works well. And for some folks, the steel frame has a more forgiving, plush feel than the current aluminum framed YZ.  

Clarke Manufacturing was a huge part of this build as they are able to make OEM looking tanks in stock size that match the custom Polisport updated plastic for the bike. Once we had more modern looking plastics, we had the crew at DeCal Works build us a custom graphics kit. San Diego Powder Coating painted the frame an amazing blue while the motor and suspension were getting fixed up. We also rebuilt the bike with a fastener kit from Bolt Motorcycle Hardware, a must when you’re working on older bikes like these and trying to make them look new again. The stock forks wound up being broken internally, so we found some cheap 2006 forks that were in decent shape for Factory Connection to massage. We ran the Pro Circuit suggested jetting off their website and this machine ran amazingly.   

Is this all worth it? Most likely, not. What the heck? Many guys want to know how much all this costs, but Jay says that in many cases the math can be tough. This bike in completed form could bring $3,000-$4,000, max. However with $1,500 we had to spend on the motor and suspension and then another $1,500 in bling and upgrades, it can be tough. But there are more and more guys out there that are a bit eccentric and want to build something that is special to them. For these fanatics, as long as the math breaks even, they are okay with it. Jay says you won’t likely make money restoring bikes, but it’s a heck of a lot of fun.

On the track, this YZ was as fun as any modern two-stroke. The motor was sharp, crisp and felt like a brand-new engine, thanks to the Wrench Rabbit kit. All the brakes and controls felt like new as well, because they really were after being rebuilt! The best part was getting back on an steel frame after all these years. While the difference is subtle, you can feel the additional flex in the frame, which gives a softer, more forgiving feel on landings and in sharp chop. It had a more compliant tendency when you would hit a section wrong or come up short on something. I was smiling big after a few laps on this bike and, to be honest, I didn’t want to quit riding. Thanks to Jay Clark for letting us test his latest build!

Wrench Rabbit

www.wrenchrabbit.com        
Full rebuild with Hot Rods Complete Bottom end kit that includes complete crankshaft, main bearing/seal kit,  transmission bearings and complete engine gasket kit.   A Vertex Pistons Pro Replica Piston kit  (ring, pin and clips) is also included.   

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com
Fatty exhaust
Shorty Silencer

Millennium Tech

www.mt-llc.com
Strip, re-pair damage and re-plate to stock size

Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com
Front & Rear Sprocket
MX Chain

Pivot Works

www.pivotworks.com
Steering stem bearing kit
Linkage rebuild kit
Swing arm rebuild kit

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
MX33 front
MX33 Rear

All Balls

www.allballsracing.com
Carb Rebuild kit
Throttle Cable
Clutch Cable
Front & Rear caliper & master Cyl brake rebuilds & Brake pins  

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com
Full Clutch set up with cover  

Factory Connection

www.factoryconnection.com
Suspension rebuild and service

Pro Factory Hoses

www.profactoryhoses.com
Radiator hoses in white

Clarke Racing

www.clarkemfg.com
Stock OEM looking blue fuel tank in stock size.    

MotoTassinari

www.mototassinari.com
V-Force Reed Cage                             

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com
Two-stage Air Filter                             

Polisport

www.polisport.com
Full updated Plastic kit  

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com
Custom Seat Cover  

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com
Front and rear brake cap
Rotating bar mount front brake
Hour Meter and Mount
Stand
Clutch Perch assy
Front Brake Lever
Chain Adjuster blocks
Frame guards (modified from 2001) 

San Diego Powder Coating

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com
Sandblasting, powder with super-durable clear, and “race prep masking" 

DeCal Works

www.decalmx.com
Semi-Custom Graphics kit
Pre printed number plates backgrounds    

Fuel Star

www.fuel-star.com
Fuel Valve Assy

IMS

www.imsproducts.com
Footpegs 

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

www.klotzlube.com
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix

Motion Pro  

www.motionpro.com
Grip Glue
Throttle Tube  

Renthal

www.renthal.com
604 Fat Bars
Tacky Grips

Bolt Motorcycle Hardware

www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com
Hardware kit

ICW

www.icwbikestands.com
Radiator straightening and bracing

Fasst Co

www.fasstco.com
Rear Brake Return Spring
Rear Brake Clevis 

TM Designs

www.tmdesignworks.com
Rear Chain Guide
Chain/Swing slider

Tusk

www.tuskoffroad.com
Front brake line
Oversized front Rotor 
Rear rotor 
Complete Wheel set   
Sprocket Bolts
Rotor Bolts

Scar

www.scar-racing.com
Aluminium Footpegs

VP Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com
C12 mixed with pump

  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0008 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0007 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0001 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0014 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0012 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0010 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0006 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0009 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0005 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0011 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0002 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0003 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0013 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0015 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0016 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0019 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0017 Simon Cudby
  • 2002_Yamaha_YZ250-Cudby-0018 Simon Cudby

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES

Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.