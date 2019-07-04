450
JUSTIN HILL – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Hill underwent surgery to fix ligaments in his shoulder and is out for the immediate future. If his recovery goes well, he could be back for the final three nationals.
DYLAN MERRIAM – COLLARBONE, BACK, RIB, LUNG, AND GROIN |OUT
Comment: Merriam suffered a broken collarbone, fractured T1 vertebrae, fractured rib, bruised lung, and pulled groin at Thunder Valley. He posted on Instagram yesterday that his first day back on the bike was successful and that there would be "three weeks and we go racing."
WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH/Eye INJURIES | OUT
Comment: Peick is recovering after sustaining major injuries at the Paris Supecross in November.
COLE SEELY – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Seely sustained a torn labrum and fractured glenoid socket while practicing before High Point and is out for the season.
DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Wilson will make his 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship debut this weekend after missing the first six rounds (and the last several supercross races) due to a shoulder injury.
250
KILLIAN AUBERSON – HEAD | TBD
Comment: Auberson missed Southwick after suffering a concussion at Thunder Valley but at the time of posting his status for this weekend was unknown.
SEAN CANTRELL – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Cantrell is looking to return for Spring Creek after breaking his wrist.
THOMAS COVINGTON – ILLNESS | out
Comment: Covington was diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr Virus in early June and will not race at RedBud.
JOEY CROWN – BACK | IN
Comment: Crown will make his 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship debut this weekend after missing the first six rounds due to two compressed vertebrae in his back.
MITCHELL FALK – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Falk is back on the bike after breaking his collarbone at Hangtown but he is out for this weekend.
AUSTIN FORKNER – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Forkner is out for the summer due to a torn ACL suffered at the Nashville Supercross.
GARRETT MARCHBANKS – BANGED UP | OUT
Comment: After suffering a bad crash at High Point, Marchbanks will miss his third-consecutive race this weekend at RedBud.
JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT
Comment: Martin will return to action in 2020 due to a complicated recovery following a burst fracture in his back suffered last year at Muddy Creek.
MICHAEL MOSIMAN—SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Mosiman suffered a minor crash in practice last week that sidelined him for this Southwick but he is in for this weekend at RedBud.
Chase SEXton – Fatigue | IN
Comment: Sexton overheated after winning the first moto in Florida, and was unable to race moto two. He was also unable to race moto two at Southwick. He took a battery of tests this week and was waiting on blood work to determine his status for the weekend. However, we received word from today the team that Sexton will race this weekend.
JORDON SMITH – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Smith is recovering following surgery to fix damaged tendons in his wrist. Depending on his recovery time, he might return to the championship for the last few nationals.