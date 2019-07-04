450

JUSTIN HILL – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Hill underwent surgery to fix ligaments in his shoulder and is out for the immediate future. If his recovery goes well, he could be back for the final three nationals.

DYLAN MERRIAM – COLLARBONE, BACK, RIB, LUNG, AND GROIN |OUT

Comment: Merriam suffered a broken collarbone, fractured T1 vertebrae, fractured rib, bruised lung, and pulled groin at Thunder Valley. He posted on Instagram yesterday that his first day back on the bike was successful and that there would be "three weeks and we go racing."

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH/Eye INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Peick is recovering after sustaining major injuries at the Paris Supecross in November.

COLE SEELY – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Seely sustained a torn labrum and fractured glenoid socket while practicing before High Point and is out for the season.

DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | IN

Comment: Wilson will make his 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship debut this weekend after missing the first six rounds (and the last several supercross races) due to a shoulder injury.