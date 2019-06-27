Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
Florida
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sat Jul 6
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Full Schedule

Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show Today

June 27, 2019 9:00am | by:
Today on PulpMX.com, The Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show, presented by GET, Pro Taper, Maxxis, and 100%, will take place at 11AM PST/2 PM EST and we'll talk about the motocross season with Jason Thomas as well as give some stuff away.

The show will also feature host Steve Matthes taking your calls and speaking with some of the industry heavyweights to get their opinions on what we’re seeing each week. The show will also allow you, the fan, to call in and voice your opinion on what you’re thinking and what you want to see. 

The show will also feature some serious giveaways from Fly Racing to you, the live listeners. Lucky for you, it’s easy to listen live. You can go to PulpMX.com and click on the story. This will take you to an interactive chat room where you can listen to the show and chat with your fellow fans. If you aren’t in front of a computer, you can listen live on your smartphone by getting the PulpMX App and clicking the “info” tab. You'll be able to get it on iTunes as well under the Moto: 60 Show.

Check out PulpMX.com for other shows, podcasts, and more.